Max Holloway vs. Justin Gaethje: ‘Blessed’ Refelcts on BMF Knockout Moment ahead of UFC 308

ByTimothy Wheaton
During Max Holloway vs. Justin Gaethje, ‘Blessed’ earned one of the greatest moments in the history of the UFC. After five rounds of war, he pointed to the center of the octagon and both men began trading flurries of punches. Holloway landed a knockout blow in the closing seconds of the fight earning him the BMF title.

‘Blessed’ on Max Holloway vs. Justin Gaethje

Blessed’ Max Holloway earned the featherweight crown with a series of wins against MMA legend Jose Aldo. He has also jumped up to lightweight for bouts against Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje, both of which earned Fight of the Year accolades.

Now, this weekend at UFC 308, Holloway will look to reclaim his featherweight thrones against the unbeaten world champion Ilia Topuria. The Spanish-Georgian is just coming off a knockout win against the top-ranked pound-for-pound athlete Alexander Volkanovski.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – APRIL 13: Justin Gaethje and Max Holloway exchange strikes during their BMF title fight at T-Mobile Arena on April 13, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

Reflecting on the legendary bout Max Holloway vs. Justin Gaethje, speaking in an interview with TNT Sports, ‘Blessed’ commented on his most recent win. He said:

Crazy, man. Crazy. Shot the gate, she gave me a shot, you know. I’m a 45er. He was supposed to fight for the title next. I just shot my shot. When I saw that, he didn’t get it. They asked him, he agreed, he put his BMF title on the line, and I felt like I just couldn’t do wrong in that fight, man. I felt on.

“I felt great for every single round. Everything just felt right. I loved it. It was ten seconds, like I said. Ten seconds—we point down, I land my punch before he lands his, and the rest is history, you know? To do this on the biggest stage, the biggest card, UFC 300, it was insane, man. Crazy. Dana said it best: he sells the “What the F” moments. I’m glad I was able to deliver the most iconic one of all time, which leads us nicely to this weekend.

Timothy Wheaton is a combat sports writer who covers MMA, Kickboxing, and Muay Thai. He has been an avid follower of these sports since 2005. Tim has even covered the UFC, GLORY Kickboxing, and Bellator in person at live events.

With Low Kick MMA, Tim has contributed interviews, articles, and podcasts.

Tim also works with a host of other media sites such as Calf Kick Sports, Sportskeeda MMA, MMA Sucka, Vecht Sport Info, Fighters First, and Beyond Kickboxing. Tim is is the authority on kickboxing and MMA journalist who has covered K-1, PRIDE FC, UFC, GLORY Kickboxing, Bellator, ONE Championship, and plenty more.

