Max Holloway vs. Justin Gaethje: ‘Blessed’ Refelcts on BMF Knockout Moment ahead of UFC 308

During Max Holloway vs. Justin Gaethje, ‘Blessed’ earned one of the greatest moments in the history of the UFC. After five rounds of war, he pointed to the center of the octagon and both men began trading flurries of punches. Holloway landed a knockout blow in the closing seconds of the fight earning him the BMF title.

‘Blessed’ on Max Holloway vs. Justin Gaethje

Blessed’ Max Holloway earned the featherweight crown with a series of wins against MMA legend Jose Aldo. He has also jumped up to lightweight for bouts against Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje, both of which earned Fight of the Year accolades.

Now, this weekend at UFC 308, Holloway will look to reclaim his featherweight thrones against the unbeaten world champion Ilia Topuria. The Spanish-Georgian is just coming off a knockout win against the top-ranked pound-for-pound athlete Alexander Volkanovski.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – APRIL 13: Justin Gaethje and Max Holloway exchange strikes during their BMF title fight at T-Mobile Arena on April 13, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

Reflecting on the legendary bout Max Holloway vs. Justin Gaethje, speaking in an interview with TNT Sports, ‘Blessed’ commented on his most recent win. He said: