Tyson Fury Announces Trilogy Fight with Oleksandr Usyk at Wembley

Tyson Fury has announced plans for a third fight against Oleksandr Usyk, signaling another return from retirement. Fury, 37, posted on social media that he has agreed to face Usyk at Wembley Stadium on April 18, 2026.

The announcement follows Fury’s two previous defeats to Usyk, after which he had declared his retirement from boxing. Fury’s post included a picture of himself and Usyk, with the caption, “April 18 2026 Wembley Stadium. The trilogy!” The news prompted immediate reactions from fans, many expressing anticipation for the matchup, while some doubted.

The first two meetings between Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk took place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, and both bouts were closely contested. In their initial encounter in May 2024, Usyk edged out Fury by split decision, with the fight turning in the ninth round when Usyk scored a knockdown and nearly stopped Fury. The judges scored the bout 115-112 and 114-113 for Usyk, and 114-113 for Fury.

Their rematch later that year saw Usyk again emerge victorious, this time by unanimous decision. Both fights featured shifts in momentum, with Fury using his jab and uppercuts to good effect early, but Usyk’s relentless movement and left-hand attacks proved decisive as the rounds progressed. The Ukrainian’s ability to adapt and apply pressure in the later stages allowed him to secure back-to-back wins and retain his heavyweight titles.

The potential trilogy bout is contingent on Usyk’s upcoming rematch with Daniel Dubois, scheduled for July 19 at Wembley. Usyk, the reigning heavyweight champion, will be seeking his 24th consecutive win. Fury commented that if he returns, Usyk would be his first choice for an opponent, but he also mentioned interest in a fight with Anthony Joshua, describing it as a major event for British boxing.

Fury stated, “I want my revenge (on Usyk) in England. That’s all I want, a fair shout. And I don’t believe I’ve got a fair shout the last two times. That’s the one I want but if I don’t get that then it will be Joshua, the biggest British fight that will ever happen. It would break all records and sell out 100,000 at Wembley in an hour. It’s a fight that I think can happen for sure if I decide to come back and the deal’s right.”

Discussing other possibilities, Fury said that if he were to fight Dubois, he would expect a one-sided contest. He also predicted that Usyk would defeat Dubois in their upcoming rematch, citing Usyk’s experience and movement in the ring.

Fury’s return to boxing had been hinted at earlier in the week by Saudi boxing official Turki Alalshikh, and Fury’s wife Paris has reportedly supported his decision to return to the sport. The announcement sets the stage for a high-profile event at Wembley, pending the outcome of Usyk’s next fight.