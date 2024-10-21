Top 4: Max Holloway Knockouts – Must-See Stunning UFC Knockouts from the BMF

These Max Holloway Knockouts have been some of the finest moments in the history of the UFC. His most recent KO victory was Max Holloway vs. Justin Gaethje was an unforgettable moment to capture the BMF title at UFC 300. But the career of ‘Blessed’ Holloway has been decorated with some stunning knockouts, of which we could down the top four below ahead of his title challenge at UFC 308.

The Best Max Holloway Knockouts

4. Max Holloway vs. Jose Aldo

Brazil’s Jose Aldo is one of the greatest strikers in the history of the sport. With a strong Muay Thai base, incredible kicks, knees, and punches, Aldo was able to become a WEC and a two-time UFC champion with a whopping seven title defenses.

Max Holloway was a young up-and-comer who had just earned the interim featherweight title. Against the reigning undisputed champion Aldo, Holloways came into their fight in 2017 at UFC 212 a big underdog. Ultimately, it would become a major shift in the history of the sport. The Hawaiian striker not only beat Aldo but dominated him with a combination of punches and flurries that never seemed to end. This fight earned him the undisputed title and it became one of the best Max Holloway Knockouts in UFC history.

3. Max Holloway vs. The Korean Zombie

In a battle of MMA striking veterans, Holloway took on Chan-sung Jung, better known as The Korean Zombie. Live from Singapore, it was the main event and a matchup of two experts. Combined, these two athletes entered the match with 55 total MMA fights. Holloway began his career in 2010 and the Korean Zombie started in 2007, this fight went down in 2023.

It was a dominant performance from the Hawaiian athlete. The Korean-born athlete was not able to keep up with the combinations and flurries that poured from Holloway. It became a retirement match for The Korean Zombie and one of the most memorable Max Holloway Knockouts in MMA history.

2. Max Holloway vs. Brian Ortega

To defend his featherweight title, Holloway took on the US-Mexican athlete Brian Ortega. The Gracie Jiu-Jitsu Black Belt ‘T-City’ Ortega had never tasted defeat in his entire career up to this point and was set to be a major test for the Hawaiian champion.

However, it instead became one of the best performances from the champion and nearly the best Max Holloway Knockouts we’ve ever seen. Over their 20-minute bout, Holloway landed over 300 strikes on his opponent en route to a stoppage victory. It was a brutal performance.

1. Max Holloway vs. Justin Gaethje

To the surprise of no one, Max Holloway vs. Justin Gaethje is ranked number one as the absolute best of Max Holloway Knockouts. At UFC 300, Holloways went up in weight to face the perennial top-ranked contender and hard-hitting slugger Justin Gaethje. The two were set to duke it out for the BMF title.

After five rounds of back-and-forth action, ‘Blessed‘ pointed to the mat in the final seconds of the bout, and the point would become iconic. The two stepped into the pocket and began trading flurries. Holloway landed an overhand that put down his opponent and left him stiff. Max Holloway vs. Justin Gaethje is an iconic knockout, simply an unforgettable moment.