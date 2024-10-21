Max Holloway Holds Ridiculous UFC Record Heading Into UFC 308

UFC sensation Max Holloway will be looking to add to one of his incredible promotional records at UFC 308.

In case you haven’t heard, Max Holloway returns to the octagon this weekend for an absolutely huge fight. He will be challenging Ilia Topuria for the UFC featherweight championship in the main event of UFC 308, which is set to go down in Abu Dhabi on Saturday night.

For many, this one is as unpredictable as it gets. On one hand, Ilia Topuria is one of the most exciting fighters in all of mixed martial arts. On the other, this is Max Holloway we’re talking about – who is coming off the back of a startling knockout triumph over Justin Gaethje at UFC 300.

He knows how to turn on the style when he’s competing at the elite level. Yes, he went 0-3 in his series with Alexander Volkanovski, but ‘Blessed’ has gone back to the drawing board and seems to have taken his game to an entirely new level.

In addition, he’s also putting up numbers that we’ve never seen before – as you can tell by the following statistic higlighted by ESPN MMA.

Max Holloway is the only fighter in UFC history with 3,000 significant strikes landed 💥



His significant strike count is far ahead of second place by over 1,300 🤯 #UFC308 pic.twitter.com/aQKv5ohzy7 — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) October 20, 2024

Max Holloway’s outstanding figures

That is just another level of greatness and as we get closer and closer to fight night, you have to wonder how long he’ll spend adding to his legacy. At the age of 32, there’s a very real chance that he’s still got a few great years left in him at the top – especially if he’s able to dethrone someone like Ilia Topuria.

Either way, we’re excited to see how it all plays out.