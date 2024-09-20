Max Holloway Addresses Gun Violence: ‘Put the Guns Down, Play Video Games or Box Instead’

Max Holloway is tired of seeing reports of gun violence and school shootings.

According to a report from CNN, there have been at least 49 school shootings in the United States as of September 13, 2024, leaving 24 people dead and at least 65 other victims injured. It’s an issue that seems to get worse year after year, yet little is done to try and curb the unnecessary deaths of innocent children, college students, and faculty members.

With lawmakers choosing to offer their thoughts and prayers and little else, ‘Blessed’ is doing his part to encourage people to put down their guns and handle things “the old-school way.”

“Put the guns down boys,” Holloway told local station KHON2 News. “If you guys got a problem, do it the old-school way. Go to the boxing gym, put on some gloves, and punch each other… Play video games or something. Why shoot somebody, go play Apex or Call of Duty. Keep the violence off the streets.”

One can’t help but recall the impassioned speech that the late great John Witherspoon delivered to Ice Cube in the cult classic comedy film Friday.

30 years later his words are as relevant today as they were then.

Max Holloway looks to take Ilia Topuria’s title and his ‘O’ at uFC 308

The last time fight fans saw Max Holloway in action, ‘Blessed’ delivered perhaps the Knockout of the Year when he scored a buzzer-beating KO against Justin Gaethje to claim the BMF title at UFC 300.

On Saturday, October 26, Holloway will attempt to add another belt to his collection when he challenges reigning featherweight champion Ilia Topuria at UFC 308 in Abu Dhabi.

It will be Topuria’s first time defending his 145-pound belt following his stunning second-round knockout of Alexander Volkanovski in February.

Topuria goes into the bout with a perfect 15-0 record. Holloway, on the other hand, will be making his 30th walk to the Octagon and competing in his 10th career title fight inside the Octagon. Blessed’ has held both the interim and undisputed featherweight titles with successful defenses against Jose Aldo, Brian Ortega, and Frankie Edgar.

The first-ballot Hall of Famer also holds wins over Calvin Kattar, Yair Rodriguez, Arnold Allen, and The Korean Zombie.