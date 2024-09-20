Ilia Topuria vows to stop Max Holloway with ease at UFC 308: ‘Nobody can exchange blows with me’

Ahead of his first attempted defense of the featherweight title, Ilia Topuria remains steadfast in his prediction of a dominant win over former champion, Max Holloway — vowing to fell the Hawaiian at UFC 308 at the end of next month.

Topuria, the current undisputed featherweight titleholder, returns to action next month in Abu Dhabi, UAE — taking on symbolic BMF champion, Holloway in his first defense of the 145lbs title.

Improving to 15-0 back in February at UFC 298, Topuria handed common-foe, Alexander Volkanovski his first loss at the featherweight limit in the Octagon, courtesy of a stunning second round knockout win in Anaheim.

And finally booked to make his return since his ascension to the top of the division, Topuria has outlined his intentions to stand and trade with Hawaii star, Holloway from the onset and throughout their UFC 308.

Ilia Topuria predicts dominant KO win against Max Holloway

Remaining supremely confident of finishing the former champion — and becoming the first to do so via strikes in mixed martial arts, Georgian-Spaniard, Topuria claims it will prove business and dominance as usual for him in the Middle East.

“It’s going to be like everyone else,” Ilia Topuria told Marca during a recent interview. “As soon as he (Max Holloway) starts to really fight me and starts exchanging blows, that’s the end of the fight. Nobody can exchange blows with me, not only because of my power, but because of the technique I apply to each movement. They don’t see me coming.”

Ilia Topuria thinks his fight with Max Holloway will be a short one 😳



"As soon as [Max] starts to really fight me and start exchanging blows, that's the end of the fight. Nobody can exchange blows with me, not only because of my power but because of the technique I apply to… pic.twitter.com/wcb0omvPvT — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) September 19, 2024

“The changes of pace that I introduce are something that they are not used to, you know?” Ilia Topuria explained. “They are not used to the game I propose. So as soon as he starts to fight — as soon as he points his finger down [to the canvas], if he does it from the beginning — that’s it.”