Justin Gaethje reveals one thing he would have done differently in his UFC 300 fight against Max Holloway

Looking back, Justin Gaethje knows what he would have done differently in his critically acclaimed BMF title clash against Max Holloway.

Nine months removed from his sensational second-round KO of Dustin Poirier to claim the bragging rights belt, Gaethje returned to the Octagon at UFC 300 for a BMF clash with former featherweight world champion Max Holloway. In the final 10 seconds of their scrap, ‘Blessed’ called for both men to stand in the center of the cage and throw hands until the final horn.

Gaethje was more than happy to oblige.

In one of the most chaotic finishes in UFC history, Holloway landed a big right hand with one tick left on the clock, sending Gaethje crashing to the canvas and bringing an end to their history-making fight.

Justin Gaethje reflects on his loss to ‘blessed’

Looking back on the bout during an appearance on The Anik & Florian Podcast, Justin Gaethje offered some insight into what he would have done differently if he could turn back the clock and do it all over again.

“I didn’t feel exhausted in there, which I would assume would’ve been the repercussion of breaking your nose is not being able to use it,” Gaethje said. “My gameplan wasn’t necessarily the correct gameplan, but that’s only something you can [worry about] after the fact. [Max Holloway] was very precise, perfect that night. I think I would’ve pressured more, I would’ve tried to move forward and fight. I thought he would come to me, and then when he did come, it was few and far between, where it was so unpredictable and fast that I didn’t see it or find it.“

“If I would have been inside and like I did in the fourth round, similar to the fourth round, only round that I for sure think I won, I moved forward. I was trying to step on his feet. I think that was the way that I had to fight that fight. At least from the second round on.”

What comes next for Justin Gaethje remains to be seen, but Holloway appears primed to fight for another belt when he steps back inside the Octagon later this year.