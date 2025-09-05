Maryna Moroz Breaks Silence: UFC Veteran & Model Receives One-Year Suspension

Ukrainian flyweight Maryna Moroz has been suspended for one year following a violation of the UFC Anti-Doping Policy, the promotion announced Tuesday. The 33-year-old fighter tested positive for meldonium, a banned substance classified as a hormone and metabolic modulator, during two separate out-of-competition drug screenings conducted earlier this year.

Maryna Moroz Suspended

Combat Sports Anti-Doping (CSAD), which administers the UFC’s anti-doping program, collected samples from Moroz on June 25 and July 16, 2025, both of which returned positive results for the prohibited substance. The organization determined that both findings constitute a single violation since Moroz was not notified of the first positive test before providing the second sample.

Moroz’s suspension is retroactive to July 17, 2025, when she was first notified of her provisional suspension, making her eligible to return to competition on July 17, 2026. The veteran fighter has not competed since March 2024, when she suffered a split decision loss to Joanne Wood at UFC 299. This marked her third consecutive defeat, following losses to Karine Silva and Jennifer Maia in 2023 and 2022, respectively.

According to the UFC’s official statement, Moroz provided medical documentation showing she was under the care of a licensed physician who prescribed meldonium to treat reported medical symptoms. However, CSAD noted several critical oversights in Moroz’s handling of the situation. She failed to inform her physician that she was subject to drug testing as a UFC athlete, did not consult UFC-provided resources about the prohibited status of meldonium, and did not submit an application for a therapeutic use exemption (TUE) to obtain permission for medical use of the substance.

Maryna Moroz Responds

On the suspension news, Maryna Moroz responded on Instagram with:

“Life is full of challenges, but it’s in the hardest moments that we find the strength to smile and keep moving forward.”

Beyond her fighting career, Moroz has established herself in the modeling industry, making headlines in 2022 when she became the first UFC fighter to sign with Playboy. The Ukrainian athlete expressed how the modeling opportunity transformed her confidence and personal outlook, describing herself as previously being “a very closed person” before embracing modeling work in America.

With over 660,000 Instagram followers, Moroz regularly shares modeling content alongside her training updates, balancing both careers simultaneously. She has described modeling as a hobby that helps her relax and feel more confident, while maintaining her commitment to daily training and athletic preparation.

Meldonium, also known as Mildronate, is a medication developed in Latvia for treating heart conditions. While available over-the-counter in Eastern Europe and some other countries, it is not approved for use in the United States and has been banned by the World Anti-Doping Agency since January 1, 2016. The substance is prohibited due to its performance-enhancing effects as a metabolic modulator.

CSAD reduced Moroz’s suspension from the standard two-year penalty to one year based on her complete cooperation during the investigation. The organization considered evidence that Moroz used meldonium for a limited time and had no scheduled bouts during her usage period. This cooperative approach resulted in a 50% reduction of the standard sanction for meldonium violations.

Beginning in January 2024, the UFC replaced its previous partnership with the United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) with a new framework administered by CSAD, led by former FBI special agent George Piro. This change followed years of controversy and public disputes between USADA and the UFC over testing protocols and athlete eligibility.

Moroz holds a 6-6 record during her UFC tenure since debuting in April 2015 with a submission victory over Joanne Calderwood. Known as “The Iron Lady,” she has secured notable wins against fighters including Mayra Bueno Silva and Mariya Agapova, earning two Performance of the Night bonuses. The Ukrainian fighter trains at American Top Team and holds a Master of Sport in both boxing and kickboxing.

Moroz becomes the third UFC fighter confirmed to have tested positive under the new CSAD framework this year, joining Douglas Silva de Andrade and Danylo Voievodkin.