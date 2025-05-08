Lingerie, Laughs, and Left Hooks: Paige VanZant & Maryna Moroz Redefine Heavy Bag Training – UFC Stars

Maryna Moroz and Paige VanZant aren’t your typical gym buddies. When these two UFC stars hit the training room, things get a little… unconventional. Forget baggy sweats and serious faces, Maryna and Paige decided the best way to spice up a heavy bag session was to scale, swing, and shimmy all over it in lingerie. That’s right: lace, laughter, and a lot of athleticism. Who says you can’t mix a little sass with your sweat?

Both women have thrown down in the Octagon, but they’re just as comfortable in front of the camera as they are throwing punches. UFC star “Iron Lady” Maryna, from Ukraine, has a knack for submissions and a side gig as a model. She’s proof that you can choke someone out and still strike a pose that’ll stop traffic.

A heavy bag is a staple in boxing and MMA gyms, designed to help fighters build punching power, improve technique, and boost cardio. Proper heavy bag training involves striking the bag with gloves and wraps. Fighters use it to simulate real striking scenarios, refine their skills, and condition their bodies for combat. Climbing all over a heavy bag in lingerie, however, is far from regulation. Standard training is about technique and purposeful movement. Definitely not about scaling the bag or wearing anything but proper gym attire

Maryna Moroz last fought at UFC 292 in August 2024 and was scheduled to face Joanne Wood at UFC 299 on March 9, 2024. As of now, there are no confirmed upcoming fights announced for Moroz beyond that date in the latest available sources. Paige VanZant was set to make her MMA return with the Global Fight League, debuting against Randi Field on May 25, 2025, in Los Angeles. However, the first two GFL events have been postponed indefinitely, so her next MMA appearance is currently on hold. VanZant is also expected to complete her Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship contract with at least one more fight in early 2025.

MMA celebrity Paige VanZant has made her mark with flying kicks and a smile that could disarm an opponent faster than a left hook. She’s danced on reality TV, thrown hands in bare-knuckle boxing, and turned heads with her own modeling and content ventures.

When they’re not climbing heavy bags in lingerie, these two are giving each other post-workout massages. Because let’s face it, even the toughest fighters need a little pampering after a hard day’s work. Their friendship is a knockout combo of grit and just the right amount of mischief.

Both have successfully balanced fighting careers with modeling, breaking stereotypes and proving that toughness and glamour can go hand in hand. Whether they’re in the cage or climbing heavy bags in lingerie, Moroz and VanZant continue to keep fans guessing.