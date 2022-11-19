Exclusive | Maryna Moroz stresses fighting is her number one priority despite groundbreaking partnership with Playboy

By
Ollie Brockett
-
Maryna Moroz
Credit: USA Today Sports
Click To Subscribe To LowKick on YouTube

UFC women’s Flyweight, Maryna Moroz (11-3 MMA) is thrilled to be the first ever UFC fighter to be in Playboy.

Moroz’s last visit to the Octagon was at UFC 272 in March earlier this year against former American Top Team teammate Mariya Agapova (10-4 MMA). 

UFC Promo

The ‘Iron Lady’ was able to cinch in an impressive arm-triangle choke victory in the second round after a dominant opening round, which earned her, her third straight win and a performance of the night bonus.

READ MORE:  Darren Till tells Chael Sonnen to "Shut the f**k up" in regards to UFC 282 injury rumors

Maryna Moroz explains how life is like now as Playboy

Despite the success Maryna Moroz has had inside the Octagon, she’s continued her fortune after becoming the first UFC fighter to partner with Playboy.

In a recent interview with LowKickMMA’s Alex Behunin, the Ukrainian native expressed her excitement about working with the brand, however, made it clear that fighting is her number one priority. 

“Of course, I focus on my fights. I will be able to make more pictures for Playboy after my fights because the fights are always important to me,” Moroz stated. 

READ MORE:  Robert Whittaker previews future Alex Pereira fight: 'Did you see the size of the fella?'

“My thought is always it’s like the number one fight and after everything like Playboy, rewards and rest.”

Although life as a Playboy is treating her well, Maryna Moroz explained not everyone is so supportive of her new venture.

“Many people on Instagram are very aggressive, ‘oh you need to stop’ and talking bad, but I have a lot of good emotions, of course, a lot of compliments in the gym making me a bit shy but makes me happy and I’m enjoying this time.”

The 31-year-old is set to make her return to action on November 19th at UFC Fight Night: Lewis Vs Spivak, where she’ll take on a battle-tested Jennifer Maia (19-9-1 MMA) as she’ll look to capitalise on her success and win her fourth fight in a row. 

READ MORE:  Sean Strickland beats up online boxing troll: 'You wanna run your f*cking mouth, be a man about it'

What do you think of Maryna Moroz? 