Marlon Moraes Is Impressed With Petr Yan Ahead Of UFC Kazakhstan Fight

Marlon Moraes has been impressed by the surging contender, Petr Yan.

Yan is 14-1 as a pro including being 6-0 inside the Octagon. Last time out he knocked out Urijah Faber in a dominating performance. Now, the Russian will take a big leap up the rankings when he battles Moraes in the main event of UFC Kazakhstan on June 13.

For the Brazilian, he has been impressed with his soon to be opponent.

“He’s doing great – he’s finishing fights, he’s beating good fighters,” Moraes said at Dominance MMA media day (via MMA Junkie). “So let’s put me against him and see how he does and how I do. I’ve got to be myself. I’ve got to be smart. And, I’ve got to use all my tools to go there and be on top of the game and beat this guy.”

This is a very interesting fight and could very well be a number one contender bout at bantamweight. The title fight between Henry Cejudo and Jose Aldo is happening just a month before this scrap so the timing works out.

Even though Moraes beat Aldo by split decision at UFC 245 he says it is better for his career if Cejudo wins. He wants to get that rematch and he knows he just needs to keep winning to earn it.

“I think Henry’s got the edge in the whole fight, but Aldo’s got his chance,” Moraes said. “He’s got his shots, and we’ll see how that plays out. If Aldo wins, it’s good for me. If Henry wins, it’s good for me. I just have to keep winning to get back there.”

In order to get the title shot, Marlon Moraes will need to beat Petr Yan in what will be the Russian’s first time headlining a UFC event. But, the Russian is the betting favorite heading into the bout.

Who do you think will win the UFC Kazakhstan main event between Marlon Moraes and Petr Yan?