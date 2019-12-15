Petr Yan Dominates Urijah Faber, Gets Third-Round Knockout – UFC 245 Results

Spread the word!













Opening up the UFC 245 main card is a bantamweight contest between Petr Yan and Urijah Faber.

Round 1: Yan has Faber backing up thanks to his pressure. Faber is missing with his strikes but doesn’t look uncomfortable. Yan is still the one advancing more. They start to clinch more with Yan landing some strikes as they separate. They end the round with a clinch. Not much action but it looks like Yan jut about edged it.

Round 2: Yan is the one controlling the Octagon again. Lots of strikes being thrown but none landing from both competitors. They start to get more aggressive as they clinch up. Faber has Yan against the fence with underhooks. They separate as Yan smiles. Faber threatens the takedown and they clinch before separating soon after. Faber grabs a leg but Yan shows great takedown defense and escapes. Yan drops Faber and lands ground and pound. Faber is bruised up but shows the thumbs up and gets up eventually. Yan drops Faber again with a vicious elbow and gets up but Yan takes him down. Faber is all bloodied up. The fight is stopped momentarily to check Faber’s swollen eye and a cut but the fight resumes from the same position. They get up and start to strike again. Yan gets Faber’s back and takes him down again. A big round for Yan.

Round 3: Yan attempts a body kick but it’s partially blocked by Faber. They clinch and Yan knocks Faber out with a head kick to get the victory.

Official result: Petr Yan defeats Urijah Faber via knockout (R3, 0:43)