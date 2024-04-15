Magomed Ankalaev calls for UFC 308 title fight with Alex Pereira in Abu Dhabi: ‘I will stop you in the first round’

Surging contender, Magomed Ankalaev appeared less than impressed by incumbent light heavyweight champion, Alex Pereira’s one-sided win over Jamahal Hill at UFC 300 over the weekend, calling for his own title chase with the Brazilian at UFC 308 in Abu Dhabi later this year.

Pereira, a former undisputed middleweight titleholder, and the current light heavyweight champion, turned in his first successful defense of the 205 pound crown over the weekend at UFC 300 – landing a devastating first round KO win over the above-mentioned, Hill in their pair’s main event grudge fight.

Mandatory Credit: Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC

As for Ankalaev, the one-time vacant title challenger has been sidelined since he rematched Johnny Walker in January, turning in his own second round KO win to earn himself a Performance of the Night bonus.

Mandatory Credit: Zuffa lLC

And staking his claim for a stunning return to the Octagon in just three weeks time at UFC 301 in his native Brazil after emerging relatively unscathed from his title fight with Hill, Alex Pereira suggested a heavyweight move, and in turn, an interim championship clash against Tom Aspinall.

Magomed Ankalaev calls for Alex Pereira title clash in Abu Dhabi

However, receiving his own call out after his blistering UFC 300 win, Pereira has been challenged to an October return at the Etihad Arena in the Middle East by the above-mentioned, Ankalaev, who vowed to KO the fan-favorite at UFC 308.

“@AlexPereiraUFC vs. me [in] Abu Dhabi,” Magomed Ankalaev posted on his official X account.

@AlexPereiraUFC vs me Abu Dhabi — Magomed Ankalaev (@AnkalaevM) April 14, 2024



“@AlexPereiraUFC congratulation (sic),” Magomed Ankalaev continued. “I will stop [you] in the first round by knockout. @danawhite @mickmaynard2 the man doesn’t have a chin.”

@AlexPereiraUFC congratulation, l will stop in the first round by knockout @danawhite @Mickmaynard2 the man doesn’t have a chin — Magomed Ankalaev (@AnkalaevM) April 14, 2024

With his victory over Hill at UFC 300, Pereira turned in his third successive victory at the light heavyweight limit since his move last summer, having taken out Jan Blachowicz with a decision win, which came before a knockout of Jiri Prochazka to win vacant divisional gold.

Who wins in a future title fight: Alex Pereira or Magomed Ankalaev?