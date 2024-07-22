Sean Strickland wants the title then Khamzat Chimaev ‘He Can Get The Smoke’

Sean Strickland has laid out his ideal plan for when he wants to fight Khamzat Chimaev.

Strickland is the current No. 1 contender at middleweight and returned to the win column in June with a decision win over Paulo Costa. After the win, he made it clear he was going to hold out for a title shot, which he says is still the plan.

But, after Sean Strickland gets the title shot, and wins the belt, he wants his first title defense to be against Khamzat Chimaev as he’s confident he can hand him his first career loss.

Sean Strickland says he's down to fight Khamzat Chimaev after he fights for the title:



"I made [Khamzat] retire after COVID. I'm fighting for the belt then he can get the smoke."#UFC #MMA pic.twitter.com/HTcRq98Eqo — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) July 22, 2024

“I made [Khamzat] retire after COVID. I’m fighting for the belt then he can get the smoke,” Strickland wrote on Instagram.

If Strickland does reclaim the middleweight title and becomes the champion, having his first title defense against Chimaev would be massive. But, before that can happen, Strickland needs to get the next title shot, which isn’t set in stone, and then also win the title, which is both easier said than done.

Sean Strickland explains why UFC may not give him the next title shot

Although Sean Strickland says he will be holding out for the middleweight title shot, Strickland says he knows he may not get it.

According to Strickland, he says if the UFC gives Robert Whittaker and not him the next title shot, it is because they don’t want him as the champion due to what he says on the mic and not having a filter.

“If they give Robert (Whittaker) the title shot, it’s for one reason, it’s for one reason. They don’t want me holding this (microphone) on the main stage,” Strickland said to Shak MMA. “I’m next in line, dude, there’s no argument in it, it is a f****** fact if they give Whittaker the title shot then welcome to f****** Bud Light.”

Strickland is known for saying whatever he wants and many have been offended by his comments, which is why he thinks he may not get the title shot.

Strickland is 29-6 as a pro and coming off the win over Costa after losing a split decision to Dricus Du Plessis in January to lose his middleweight title.