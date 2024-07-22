“There is war on the line” Modestas Bukauskas Talks UFC 304 late night fight

The Lithuanian-British Modestas Bukauskas will be facing Marcin Prachnio at UFC 304 in a late-night battle live from Manchester, England. UFC 304 is upcoming on September 24, while it is taking place in the UK, the event will broadcast best suited for US timezones, the prelims will start at 11:15 pm and the main card is booked for 3:00 am locally.

Modestas Bukauskas vs. Marcin Prachnio

The 30-year-old Modestas Bukauskas is looking to break into the top 15 rankings with a win against Poland’s Marcin Prachnio at UFC 304. After mixed results in his early UFC run, the Cage Warriors standout was putting together a comeback in the promotion earning a four-fight win streak. But, in late 2023 he suffered a loss which stifled his momentum. Now, he is looking to put the pieces back together again with a win in Machester. Prachnio is coming off of a victory against the experienced Devin Clark.

Fighting late at night is simply not an issue at all for Bukauskas. While some athletes are adjusting training schedules, the 30-year-old athlete is always ready for battle. Regardless of the time of day, he is looking for a knockout win. “The Baltic Gladiator” will be opening the event so he will only be fighting at 11:30 pm and then he can enjoy the rest of the show.

Speaking in an interview with Ashley Terence of Calf Kick Sports, he explained “I think any time there is war on the line, your body naturally prepares for it” Bukauskas continued, “I remember I fought for the FightStar belt, I ended up getting there at two in the afternoon and didn’t end up fighting until 12:30 at night … I went to Australia and fought at ten in the morning. Been to Abu Dhabi fighting at 3 in the morning… But ultimately when it comes down to fight time the adrenaline will take over.”

In addition to Modestas Bukauskas, UFC 304 will be headlined by two title matches. Leon Edwards looks to defend his title against Belal Muhammad while the interim heavyweight crown is on the line between Tom Aspinall and Curtis Blaydes.