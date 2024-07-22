Kayla Harrison responds to Julianna Pena’s PED accusations “Excuse for when I kick her ass.”

Kayla Harrison was twelve years old the first time she was tested for performance-enhancing drugs by USADA. She was ranked in the top five nationally in Judo and has been tested frequently ever since. This includes multiple Olympic runs plus matches in the UFC. The US-born athlete did not take kindly to Julianna Pena’s PED accusations.

Kayla Harrison and Julianna Pena

Kayla Harrison is a multi-time Olympic medalist representing the USA, competing in Judo all around the world. Since switching to MMA she earned the PFL MMA tournament title in two separate years. Earlier in 2024, the American athlete signed with the UFC and had an impressive win over the former champion Holly Holm.

Julianna Pena is a former division champion who had an upset victory over all-time great Amanda Nunes. “The Venezuelan Vixen” would later lose her title in a rematch with Nunes.

Brazil’s Nunes then retired with the division championship. This title is now held by the US-born Raquel Pennington who defeated Mayra Bueno Silva for the vacant throne. But fans are looking for a showdown between the former champion and the current star of the division, a match between Julianna Pena and Kayla Harrison. These two have been trash-talking back and forth for some time now.

Pena, in an interview with Ariel Helwani, said, “Stay off the needle, bro… No question.” Accusing Kayla Harrison of being on PED’s.

In response, while speaking on The MMA Hour, Harrison said, “Haters gonna hate, dude. It pisses me off. Never once have I tested positive ever in the history of my very long drug-testing career. Don’t f*cking say things like if you don’t have hard evidence… She’s building in an excuse for when I kick her ass.” She added, “I’ve never failed a single test,” in her lifelong athletic career.

Harrison does not care about facing Pena, instead, she wants to face whoever has the belt, whether it is Pena or Pennington. Her eye is on UFC gold.