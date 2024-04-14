Alex Pereira calls for heavyweight title fight with Tom Apsinall at UFC 301 on May 4

After making quick work of Jamahal Hill at UFC 300, Alex Pereira has his sights set on a quick turnaround and heavyweight gold.

Stepping inside the Octagon to defend his light heavyweight title for the first time, ‘Poatan’ delivered another jaw-dropping finish, putting ‘Sweet Dreams’ to sleep with a slick left uppercut that sent Hill crashing to the canvas. A few ground-and-pound shots later, that was all she wrote.

Speaking with Joe Rogan immediately following his seventh career win inside the Octagon, Pereira alluded to a potential showdown with reigning interim UFC heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall at UFC 301 next month when the promotion returns to Rio de Janeiro.

“I want to keep continuing to defend this belt,” Pereira said. “I talked a lot about fighting in Brazil if I won this fight. I won this fight. I’m not hurt. Nothing happened. I know there needs to be a lot of promotion behind a fight, but I want to have a fight at heavyweight.”

As exciting as Alex Pereira’s uFC 301 proposal is, it’s not very likely

With the UFC’s next pay-per-view event a mere three weeks away, it’s hard to imagine that the promotion can pull together such a massive fight in such a short period.

Play-by-play man Jon Anik also suggested during the UFC 300 broadcast that Pereira may have suffered some kind of injury to his foot during his brief encounter with Hill which could further complicate things.

Still, it’s an exciting proposal and one that could help bolster UFC 301 — a card sorely lacking in star power.