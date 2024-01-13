Magomed Ankalaev Smashes Johnny Walker with Vicious Right Hook in Round Two – UFC Vegas 84 Highlights

Magomed Ankalaev earned his 10th victory inside the Octagon, dispatching Johnny Walker in the second round of their UFC Vegas 84 headliner.

Walker came out fast and furious in the opening round, walking down Ankalaev and showing him little respect, but it didn’t take long for the Dagestani to slow the pace and begin chipping away at his overly aggressive opponent.

Walker was much more hesitant to throw in the second round, allowing Ankalaev to take control of the action. With just over two minutes to go in the round, Walker moved in looking for a low kick. Ankalaev immediately made him pay, landing a big right hook that knocked Walker against the fence and down to the canvas. Ankalaev moved in and landed an absolutely vicious follow-up right that appeared to instantly break Walker’s nose.

That was enough for the referee to rush in and call for the stoppage, saving Walker from any further damage.

Official Result: Magomed Ankalaev def. Johnny Walker via KO (right hook) at 2:42 of Round 2.

Check Out Highlights From Johnny Walker vs. Magomed Ankalaev at UFC Vegas 84:

MAGOMED ANKALAEV KNOCKS OUT JOHNNY WALKER IN ROUND 2



TITLE SHOT NEXT??? #UFCVegas84 pic.twitter.com/ZSazw2rIOE — Spinnin Backfist (@SpinninBackfist) January 14, 2024

Magomed Ankalaev seemingly breaks Johnny Walkers nose and wins the fight via 2nd round TKO 😳👊



Desert or not Magomed gets the last laugh 🏜️💪#UFCVegas84



pic.twitter.com/NJMOcx17KX — FightCrack (@FightCrack) January 14, 2024

O nocaute de 🇷🇺 Magomed Ankalaev sobre 🇧🇷 Johnny Walker, agora há pouco, pelo UFC Vegas 84. #ufcbrpic.twitter.com/m9eitADVTG — MMA Melotto (@MMAmelotto) January 14, 2024