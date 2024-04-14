Alex Pereira explains meme celebration after KO win over trash talking Jamahal Hill: ‘It’s the least I could do to him’

Turning in a spectacular knockout win over former champion, Jamahal Hill last night in the main event of UFC 300, undisputed light heavyweight kingpin, Alex Pereira has explained the origin of his meme celebration after his victory – claiming after the Illinois native’s heated approach to their clash, celebrating in such a manner it eh least he could do.

Pereira, a former undisputed middleweight titleholder, turned in another stunning knockout win overnight in the main event of UFC 300, dispatching the returning DWCS alum, Hill with a devastating opening round shovel hook finish in Las Vegas.

Rejecting a timeout offer from referee, Herb Dean following an inadvertent groin kick, Pereira brushed the veteran official aside, before landing a massive left hand strike on Hill, sending him to the canvas and finishing with a slew of ground strikes for a dominant first round knockout triumph.

Mandatory Credit: Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC

Poking fun at Hill’s knockout loss in the immediate aftermath of his win, Pereira gestured to the unconscious challenger repeatedly, before circling the Octagon in celebration.

Alex Pereira with the most COLD winning celebration of all time 🗿 #UFC300 pic.twitter.com/8SqanJ6D8k — Tommy Black (@TommyBlackTB) April 14, 2024

Alex Pereira explains celebration gesture over Jamahal Hill

Explaining the nature for his outlandish celebration gesture, Pereira claimed that after Hill attempted to ramp up their rivalry with verbals during fight week, celebrating in such a fashion was the least he could do.

Mandatory Credit: Zuffa lLC

“I spoke with my team before that I wanted to fight five rounds,” Alex Pereira told assembled media after UFC 300. “But if the knockout happened, that’s what I was going to do. He behaved not so good.”

“He started respectfully during the week and then he did what he did during the press conference and the weigh-ins, so honestly, the least that I could do was just that to him,” Alex Pereira explained.

Calling for a quickfire return after emerging relatively unscathed against Hill, Pereira suggested a May return in just three weeks time at UFC 301 in his native Brazil, however, promotional boss, Dana White revealed the Sao Paulo kingpin had suffered a broken toe just two weeks ahead of his title headliner overnight.

