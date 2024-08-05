Get the Mackenzie Dern Butt: Exercise and Diet Planning to Earn the Physique

Earning the Mackenzie Dern Butt is no easy task. The athlete has worked years on her physique through hours in the gym and dieting properly. The Mother and UFC fighter is an expert when it comes to carving her body for an ideal physique.

Mackenzie Dern – the Athlete

Mackenzie Dern is a professional MMA fighter competing in the UFC. The Brazilian-American athlete has been in martial arts for her entire life and is a 3rd-degree black belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu. With her dangerous grappling game she is a threat having won half of her matches by way of submission.

In her professional career, Mackenzie Dern has defeated notable fighters such as Angela Hill, Loopy Godinez, Nina Nunes, and others. Dern was a strawweight standout in Invicta before she brought her unbeaten record to the UFC, but lost in her debut. Since then, she has risen to a top-ranking position in the competitive strawweight division.

Mackenzie Dern Butt – Exercise Plan

A weigh-in video featuring the famous Makenzie Dern butt went viral with nearly two million views. It was time for a closer look at how she earned the signature Mackenzie Dern Butt through diet and exercise.

Here’s a breakdown of Mackenzie Dern’s training regimen. Mackenzie kicks off the week focusing on her upper body. She starts with a jump rope warm-up, then dives into multiple sets of 10 pull-ups, 15 push-ups, 12 dumbbell rows, 10 shoulder presses, 12 bicep curls, and 15 tricep dips, before finishing with 5 minutes of stretching.

The next day is all about the lower body, which the Mackenzie Dern Butt people are seeking. After another 5 minutes of jump rope to warm up, she does 3 sets of 12 squats, 10 deadlifts, 10 lunges per leg, 12 leg presses, and 15 calf raises, cooling down with stretching for 5 minutes.

Cardio is the focus for the next day. Dern begins with 5 minutes of jump rope, then moves to 30 minutes of interval training on the treadmill then finishes with 20 minutes of steady rowing, concluding with 5 minutes of stretching.

Thursday combines upper body and core work. Open with bench presses, dumbbell flyes, cable curls, and overhead tricep extensions. For the core, sets of Russian twists and 60-second planks, end with a 5-minute stretch.

Friday is back to the lower body plus core. Mackenzie Dern warms up with jump rope, then does sets of front squats, hamstring curls, box jumps, and leg extensions. For core, she includes bicycle crunches and leg raises. Saturday is a rest day.

Then Sunday is a full-body workout. She powers through kettlebell swings, burpees, medicine ball slams, TRX rows, box step-ups per leg, and plank jacks, finishing off with a 5-minute cool-down stretch.

Mackenzie Dern Butt – Diet Planning

The gym will carve the body, but to truly earn the Mackenzie Dern butt, one must be disciplined in the kitchen as well. Here is the UFC fighters’ outline meal plan.

Meal 1 (Breakfast): Spinach and mushroom egg scramble with whole-grain toast or oatmeal with mixed berries and almond butter.

Meal 2 (Snack): Greek yogurt with mixed berries or hard-boiled egg with baby carrots.

Meal 3 (Lunch): Grilled chicken breast with quinoa and roasted veggies or turkey burger with sweet potato fries.

Meal 4 (Snack): Apple slices with almond butter or trail mix with nuts and dried fruit.

Meal 5 (Dinner): Grilled salmon with steamed broccoli and brown rice, baked sweet potato with black beans, avocado, and salsa, or grilled chicken breast with roasted asparagus and quinoa.

Following this meal plan is certainly no easy task, but being a full-time UFC athlete Mackenzie Dern must always be watching her weight.