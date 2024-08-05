Let’s count down the top 5 Best Olympic Wrestlers of All Time. These are the greatest wrestlers in history whose names really stand out in the history books. Olympic Wrestling has seen some incredible competition throughout the decades, these are just a few of the wrestlers who have risen to legendary status. These wrestlers have earned their status as one of the Best Olympic Wrestlers of All Time through the most challenging and oldest sport in the Olympics; Wrestling.

Best Olympic Wrestlers of All Time

Who are the best Olympic Wrestlers of all time? There are many names who could have qualified for this list, but these five have truly carved their place in wrestling history. These are the historic icons, here are the top 5 best Olympic Wrestlers of all time.

5. Ivar Johansson (Sweden)

Sweden’s Ivar Johansson competed nearly a century ago and is a legendary figure in Olympic wrestling. He won three Olympic gold medals in two styles and weight classes: freestyle middleweight and Greco-Roman welterweight in 1932, and Greco-Roman middleweight in 1936. Johansson was known for his versatility and skill in different disciplines. He also managed to earn a highly impressive nine European Championships throughout his career. His Olympic achievements and ability to compete in various weight categories, and styles, make him one of the sport’s all-time greats, easily one of the best Olympic Wrestlers of all time.

4. Aleksandr Medved (Soviet Union)

The Soviet-born Aleksandr Medved is a true wrestling icon. He won three Olympic gold medals in 1964, 1968, and 1972 across three different weight classes—a feat no one else has matched. Additionally, Medved also earned seven World Championships and three European Championships. Medved was inducted into the FILA International Wrestling Hall of Fame and named the best Belarusian athlete of the 20th century.

3. Buvaisar Saitiev (Russia)

Russia’s Buvaisar Saitiev in Khasavyurt is celebrated as one of the best freestyle wrestlers of all time. He snagged three Olympic gold medals in 1996, 2004, and 2008 in the 74 kg weight class. He was known for his technical brilliance on the mat. Over 13 years, he won nine out of eleven major tournaments he entered. Saitiev also boasts six World Championships and six European Championships. Despite battling a neck injury, he secured his final Olympic gold in 2008 before retiring.

2. Mijaín López (Cuba)

The Cuban giant is a modern-day legend, easily one of the best Olympic Wrestlers of all time, and a close pick for number one. Mijaín López Núñez is a Greco-Roman wrestling legend with an incredible four Olympic gold medals earned in 2008, 2012, 2016, and 2020 in the super heavyweight class. At 1.98 meters tall, López dominated his weight class, often winning matches without letting his opponents score a single point. He’s also a five-time World Champion and a Pan American Games champ. His incredible consistency and skill make him one of the greatest wrestlers in Olympic history.

1. Aleksandr Karelin (Russia & Soviet Union)

For anyone who knows wrestling, this pick will not be a surprise. He is the greatest and best Olympic wrestler of all time. Aleksandr Karelin won three Olympic golds in 1988, 1992, and 1996, plus a silver in 2000 competing in the super heavyweight category. Karelin was famous for his signature move, the “Karelin Lift,” where he’d lift and slam his opponents. With an incredible 887 wins and just two losses, he was a true powerhouse, earning the nickname “The Experiment” for his unmatched strength. He is a legendary figure in the world of combat sports.

Honorable Mentions

