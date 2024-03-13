Logan Paul claims he rejected a fight with Mike Tyson, calling the boxing legend ‘Too old’ and ‘Senile’

Logan Paul claims to have been offered a fight with legendary pugilist ‘Iron’ Mike Tyson before his younger brother, Jake Paul, accepted the opportunity.

On Saturday, July 20, the 57-year-old former unified heavyweight champion of the world will return to the boxing ring for a clash with ‘The Problem Child’ live on Netflix. Few details have been revealed — including whether or not the fight will be a professional boxing bout or an exhibition match — but the announcement has proven to be a polarizing one among pundits.

Discussing the news on his IMPAULSIVE podcast alongside his friend and Prime energy drink partner KSI, Logan Paul revealed that he was once offered the chance to fight Mike Tyson, though the terms were much less favorable.

“I was offered (a fight with Mike Tyson) but not for Netflix and not for a big bag of money,” Paul said. “It was like, could this be real because I asked for it. I am sure you have to, ‘Do you think you could beat Mike Tyson?’ My answer is yes. I just think he’s too old; it’s crazy. He’s senile.”

Today, Logan Paul is best known for his work in the world of sports entertainment where he reigns as the current WWE United States champion.

Logan Paul’s last appearance in the squared circle left a lot to be desired

In 2021, the elder Paul competed in an exhibition boxing bout with Floyd ‘Money’ Mayweather, going a full eight rounds with the combat sports icon. Two years later, he would return for a grudge match with former Bellator standout and BJJ specialist Dillon Danis.

The months leading up to the fight were wrought with personal attacks as Danis intensely targeted Paul’s now-wife, Nina Agdal, on social media. The antics ultimately resulted in Danis being sued by Agdal, arguing that he violated federal revenge porn laws by posting a personal and previously unreleased picture of her following a sexual encounter.

Sadly, the fight itself was not nearly as galvanizing as the buildup. Paul won the bout via disqualification in the closing seconds of the sixth round after Danis attempted to wrestle the social media star to the ground.

