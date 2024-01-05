Paddy Pimblett Roasts WWE Superstar Logan Paul While Smashing a Sandwich: ‘I’d Fight Him Tomorrow’

Paddy Pimblett simultaneously smashed a sandwich and Logan Paul’s ego.

Though he has five fairly impressive wins inside the Octagon, ‘The Baddy’ is seemingly best known for his ridiculous post-fight food binges that have seen the scouser’s waistline skyrocket shortly after each scrap. Weeks removed from his unanimous decision victory over Tony Ferguson at UFC 296, Pimblett had fight fans genuinely concerned as he had clearly gained an unhealthy amount of weight since the December 16 clash.

However, Pimblett showed absolutely no shame while speaking with Danny Duncan during the latest episode of the Happy Endings podcast. While there, the Liverpudlian downed a delicious-looking sandwich whilst addressing his rivalry with social media sensation Logan Paul.

Paddy Pimblett going in on Logan Paul while downing a sandwich 🤣 pic.twitter.com/IAGctNBzqx — Happy Punch (@HappyPunch) January 5, 2024

“If he saw me in person, he’d probably lick me a**, wouldn’t he? He’d want a picture,” Pimblett said of Paul while obnoxiously chewing into the microphone. “I’d fight him tomorrow. He’s only a mushroom, ya know? He’s never had a fighter’s life.”

Logan Paul Dubbed Paddy Pimblett the ‘Next Conor McGregor’

The rivalry between Pimblett and Paul began when the WWE Superstar told Ariel Helwani on an episode of The MMA Hour that if he could have one fight in the UFC, he would want it to be against ‘The Baddy,’ citing him as “the next Conor McGregor.”

Pimblett has since responded to the comment, suggesting that he’d snap Paul’s knee ligament in “12 places,” leaving him “unable to walk.”

“It’s mad,” Pimblett told MMA Junkie. “He called me a clout-chaser years ago. He’s clout-chasing me all the time, mentioning my name. If he ever wants to fight in UFC, he’s more than welcome. I’ll be there waiting for him and we’ll fight.”

While we wouldn’t suggest placing your bets just yet, UFC CEO Dana White has been surprisingly open to the idea of giving Logan Paul a shot in the UFC, should he ever decide to make a serious run at combat sports.