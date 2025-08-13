Top UFC featherweight Lerone Murphy is picking Khamzat Chimaev to overcome UFC middleweight champion Dricus Du Plessis at UFC 319 and become the new king of the middleweight division. In an interview with Card Player, the British fighter said the following.

“Khamzat’s all gas on the pedal. Everyone’s saying if Khamzat wins he wins in the first round and if Dricus wins he wins later rounds. But I think you have to put more respect on Khamzat. He is not just going to gas out after the first round and give up if you don’t finish him. It’s going to be a tough fight for both of them, to be honest. But I see Khamzat getting his hand raised – maybe getting a third or second round submission.”

Khamzat Chimaev has everyone’s respect.

With Chimaev being by far the most terrifying fighter to come out of the famed Caucasus mountains. With Chechnya and Dagestan producing some of the most dominant MMA grapplers, he stands out as the most physical and brutal one yet. Despite lacking the pedigree and resume of Du Plessis, Khamzat Chimaev is the favorite, highlighting the MMA world’s high regard for the surging monster and potential champion.