Lerone Murphy remains unbeaten in big decision win over Josh Emmett – UFC Vegas 105 Highlights

English featherweight contender, Lerone Murphy has racked up sixteenth professional victory tonight in the main event of UFC Vegas 105 — recording a high-profile judging win over former interim title challenger, Josh Emmett in the pair’s headlining clash.

Murphy, a native of Manchester, had turned in a slew of notable victories in recent years, including wins over Edson Barboza, Dan Ige, and Joshua Culibao of note ahead of tonight’s pairing with Emmett.

As for the Team Alpha MMA staple, the former interim championship chaser had been sidelined since he starched Bryce Mitchell with a hellacious first round knockout win at UFC 296 back in 2023.

And capitalizing on a first round accidental head butt, Murphy had opened a sizeable laceration on the forehead of his opponent, Emmett in the pair’s cautious opening round pairing.

Riding out a competitive unanimous decision (48-47, 48-47, 49-46) victory over Emmett, Murphy is now likely to usurp the Arizona native into the number eight rank at the featherweight limit. Paired with his extended winning spree, Murphy may find himself in the evolving featherweight title picture soon.

Below, catch the highlights from Lerone Murphy’s decision win at UFC Vegas 105