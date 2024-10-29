‘Go back to Chechnya’ Sean Strickland mocks Khamzat Chimaev, claims title shot against Dricus Du Plessis

Off the back of his stunning UFC 308 victory, unbeaten contender, Khamzat Chimaev has been urged to get in line when it comes to a middleweight title shot, with former champion, Sean Strickland staking his claim for a rematch with the incumbent, Dricus du Plessis first and foremost.

Co-headlining UFC 308 over the course of last weekend, Chimaev improved to 14-0 as a professional — and has since scooped the number three rank in the division, courtesy of a stunning opening round face crank submission win over former undisputed titleholder, Robert Whittaker.

And staking his claim for a shot at the undisputed middleweight crown next, Chimaev has been urged to sit and wait by former gold holder, Strickland, who remains adamant that he will be next to face du Plessis — as soon as February, in fact, in a middleweight title re-run.

Sean Strickland urges Khamzat Chimaev to wait in line for title shot after UFC 308

“Understand one thing… I am next in line,” Sean Strickland posted on his official X account following Khamzat Chimaev’s win at UFC 308. “Its been said, it’s been written. January/February me and @dricusduplessis are scrapping. Go back to Chechnya and wait a few months. Wait — sorry UAE — you’re not allowed in Chechnya, but hey, crypto scams while you wait.”

Sidelined since June of this year, outspoken former champion, Strickland landed a one-sided split decision win over former title challenger, Paulo Costa — returning him to the winner’s enclosure since dropping his title to du Plessis in a controversial judging loss at the beginning of the year.

Winning the crown back in September of last year, Strickland landed a stunning unanimous decision shutout against former two-time champion, Israel Adesanya over the course of five rounds against the City Kickboxing staple ‘Downunder.