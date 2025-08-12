UFC great Jon Jones had some kind words for Khamzat Chimaev before his upcoming title fight at UFC 319 Recently, a reporter informed Jones that Chimaev considers him the “scariest guy in MMA” – a high compliment, especially coming from someone often regarded as the scariest fighter himself.

The significance wasn’t lost on Jones, who responded with flattery of his own.

“That’s a huge compliment coming from Khamzat,” Jones said. He continued, “Heavyweights fear him. The fact that he has so much respect really means a lot. It shows me a lot about his character and humility.”

Khamzat isn’t alone in his opinion. He shares the company of many UFC legends who have similar things to say about Jon Jones.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 16: (R-L) Jon Jones of the United States of America kicks Stipe Miocic of the United States of America in the UFC heavyweight championship fight during the UFC 309 event at Madison Square Garden on November 16, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

“Jon Jones got his tablet from God” : Experts weigh in on his talent

Jon Jones is a highly divisive figure among MMA fans. What has never been in question is his greatness inside the cage. Despite run-ins with the law and suspensions, fighters have always respected Jon Jones’ ability. His rival and fellow UFC great Daniel Cormier said in 2019, “If you’re asking me if I feel Jon Jones would’ve worn a UFC title without any of these things (PEDs), I 100 per cent believe he would’ve won a UFC title. I think he’s a very talented guy.”

Other greats agree. Demetrious “Mighty Mouse” Johnson once said, “Jon Jones has gotta be No. 1 for me. His title reign, I’ve seen him train, how he’s beaten so many great light heavyweights. After that, it starts to get cloudy, I’m not gonna lie.”

Another UFC GOAT, Georges “Rush” St-Pierre, stated in an interview, “If you ask me, in terms of where we are now, I think it’s hard to find someone better than Jon Jones.” He further added, “Jon Jones is extremely talented, but also extremely tough. People have no idea how tough he is. I’ve trained with him, seen him go through the grind. He’s so freaking tough.”

Famously, Khabib’s father, the late great trainer Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov, said, “Jon Jones got his tablet from God, not from Greg Jackson. Jon Jones is number one of all fighters.” Khamzat is only the next in a list of all time great fighters who praise the greatness that once was Jon Jones.