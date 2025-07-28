“Send him 2-3 years Arkansas and forget” Bryce Mitchell Ridicules The Nurmagomedovs and Dagestan After Victory

“Thug Nasty” Bryce Mitchell has always had a penchant for mischief – or, at the very least, a talent for putting his Arkansas spin on UFC banter. Fresh off his hard-nosed win over Dagestan’s own Said Nurmagomedov at UFC Abu Dhabi, Mitchell knew exactly how to keep the spotlight squarely on himself: unleash a zinger on Instagram that riffed on Islam Makhachev’s now-legendary grappling meme.

Bryce Mitchell Taunts The Nurmagomedovs and Dagestanis

Instead of “Send him 2-3 years to Dagestan and forget,” Bryce Mitchell gleefully advised fans to “Send him to Arkansas, 2-3 years and forget about it.” One can only imagine the barbecue sauce stains and deer blinds waiting for Said Nurmagomedov.

Bryce Mitchell has a message for Said Nurmagomedov😅



"Send him 2-3 years Arkansas and forget"



Let’s hit rewind. Mitchell, usually a featherweight grappler known for twister submissions and trophy fish tales, took a brutal beating against Jean Silva at UFC 314. He was not exactly riding a wave of success – more like clinging to driftwood in a hurricane – after being choked out cold in his last appearance. The move down to bantamweight looked like a mix of desperation and strategic gamble, yet it paid off with a grind-it-out win that snapped his slump of losing three out of five fights.

His Abu Dhabi clash with Said Nurmagomedov wasn’t without drama. Bryce Mitchell ate leather early, got dropped not once but twice, including a flying knee, and survived thanks to a mutant blend of Arkansas stubbornness and wrestling grit. By the second and third rounds, it was classic Thug Nasty: clutch takedowns, positional control, and relentless grind. All three judges gave him a 29-28 nod, ending rounds with Mitchell riding back control like a rodeo star who missed his calling.

As for Said Nurmagomedov – it’s confusing, but no, he is not related to THE Nurmagomedov family (the ones who’ve turned Dagestan into a wrestling Hogwarts). But Said can swing with the best of them, known for explosive spinning attacks and a toolkit filled with sambo and Muay Thai flavor. Since debuting in the UFC in 2018, he made steady noise: dynamic striking, surprising ground chops, and a highlight reel TKO courtesy of a spinning kick.

But on this night, their paths diverged. Instead of a flying armbar or spinning backfist triumph, Said got stuck in the mud of Mitchell’s American wrestling. And in true Instagram troll fashion, Bryce made sure to remind everyone: Arkansas is the new Dagestan – if only in his dreams.

Meanwhile, the original “send him 2-3 years and forget” meme comes courtesy of Islam Makhachev, Dagestan’s pride and lightweight champ. Makhachev’s line, originally a joking tip to Daniel Cormier about grooming wrestling prodigies, has snowballed across MMA lore, deployed whenever a Dagestani grappler drags an opponent into deep waters. Mitchell’s playful parody hit home, especially after turning the tables on a Dagestani adversary with those same grinding tactics.

In early 2025, Mitchell set off a firestorm after making shockingly offensive comments on the debut episode of his podcast, “ArkanSanity.” He claimed Adolf Hitler was a “good guy” based on his own research, denied the Holocaust, and delivered a stream of antisemitic and anti-LGBTQ rhetoric. Mitchell even mused that Hitler would have been a great fishing partner.

So, while Said Nurmagomedov faces a stretch of soul-searching, Mitchell’s rolling back to Arkansas with another notch on his camo belt, a viral post in hand, and the kind of cheeky bravado only “Thug Nasty” could bring. Just try not to imagine the Dagestani wrestling team loose on a hunting lodge retreat anytime soon.