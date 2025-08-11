Dricus Du Plessis has already started to take shots at Khamzat Chimaev ahead of their showdown at UFC 319. The South African openly mocks Khamzat Chimaev’s UFC resume compared to his own in an interview.

Dricus Du Plessis believes his and Khamzat Chimaev’s resumes are incomparable.😳



"If you go look at me and Khamzat, he’s eight wins in the UFC, I’m nine. Just go compare our resumes, it’s ridiculous."



Dricus Du Plessis’ war of words officially begins.

The South African broke through not just for his awkward and brutal style but for his astonishing ability to get under his opponents’ skin. As he infamously did against the likes of Israel Adesanya and Sean Strickland. “Stillknocks” is not afraid to strike opponents who are willing to do the same. Now that Chimaev has been under the spotlight as he headlines with Du Plessis, it shouldn’t surprise anyone if the South African airs out Chimaev’s dirty laundry in the lead up to their showdown in Chicago.