How Khamzat Chimaev could get exposed by Dricus du Plessis, according UFC commentator

UFC commentator Michael Bisping has given his thoughts on how Khamzat Chimaev could get exposed by Dricus du Plessis at UFC 319.

We are just a matter of days away from Dricus du Plessis vs Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 319. The two will battle it out in the main event for the UFC middleweight championship, and the expectation from many is that this is going to be a pretty fascinating stylistic matchup between two elite 185-pounders.

A lot of people believe that Khamzat Chimaev is going to get the job done and finally claim a UFC world title. In equal measure, though, there’s a certain understanding from MMA fans and pundits that Dricus du Plessis is so unpredictable that he could easily get the job done, even if many don’t expect him to do so.

In a recent video, Michael Bisping gave his thoughts on what could be Khamzat Chimaev’s weak spot.

Michael Bisping’s view on Dricus du Plessis vs Khamzat Chimaev

“The cardio will be the key factor in this fight. Ultimately, it comes down to how badly do you want it. Have you done the work? Have you left no stone unturned? Have you turned down other opportunities because you want to be training, or are you trying to maximize your time as the champion? Not saying Dricus is, but like you know, all of a sudden you get people coming to you. You get Johnny-come-lately friends. You get endorsement deals.

“You get appearances that you can do because you want to make money. Or are you single-minded? Are you locked in? Do you say no to everything because you have one mission and that is to win this fight and everything else comes secondary? Because if both guys have done that and you’ve pushed yourself to the limit, then we’re in for one hell of a fight. But if Khamzat Chimaev hasn’t really done it, if he hasn’t pushed himself to the absolute limit, then he’s going to be exposed.”