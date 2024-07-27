Leon Edwards vs. Belal Muhammad elevator meeting breakdown ahead of UFC 304 main event

Leon Edwards vs. Belal Muhammad went down ahead of their UFC 304 main event meeting, some of the action happened in the elevator. The two welterweights shared a few words with their teams at the fighter hotel.

Leon Edwards vs. Belal Muhammad and the UFC 304 Elevator

At the fighter hotel, the elevator seems to be a hot spot for fighters to run into one another. Most notably, the UFC 304 headlining fighters, Leon Edwards vs. Belal Muhammad, got into a small altercation. The two athletes broke down what they believe happened from their own point of view.

Leon Edwards explained:

“I was going up to floor three, [the elevator] opened and he was standing right there in front. I think he thought in his head that I wouldn’t come into the lift so I walked straight into the lift and said, ‘Press No. 3,’ and that was it.” H/T MMA Fighting

“It was weird because in the lift he was mad quiet, and then after the lift opened and everyone’s outside, he’s like, ‘Oh p*ssy, blah, blah, blah.’ Like bro, why didn’t you say all this in the lift? I don’t know.”

Belal Muhammad added his side of the perspective:

“I just heard a little short freaking midget screaming something, and I was like, ‘What the heck was that?’ I saw it ended up being his coach in front, but Leon and his team didn’t say nothing.”

“His brother was trying to give me a dirty look, but he didn’t know I was sizing him up for after the cage, if he ends up hopping in the cage wanting to do something.”

The two fighters met once before but ended inconclusively with a no contest due to an inadvertent eye poke. Now, the UFC 304 main event will see Belal Muhammad look to take the title off of the division king ‘Rocky’ Leon Edwards.

Watch Leon Edwards vs. Belal Muhammad UFC 304 elevator incident: