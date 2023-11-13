Leon Edwards Eyeing Two-Division Glory, Plans to Challenge winner of Strickland vs. Du Plessis

Leon Edwards has high hopes of one day joining the UFC’s elite list of two-division titleholders.

On December 16, the reigning welterweight world champion will return to the Octagon to defend his title against division gatekeeper Colby Covington. The pair will headline the promotion’s final pay-per-view event of the year, UFC 296, emanating from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Though he has a very tough task ahead of him next month, Leon Edwards is already looking to the future and the possibility of adding the UFC middleweight title to his collection in 2024.

“Any of [Strickland] or [Du Plessi] will be great to fight,” Edwards said in an interview with Sky Sports. “I feel like that would be perfect. Me going out and becoming double champion, first ever from the UK to do it. That’s definitely one of my goals. Next would be perfect. The division right now, there’s no one that’s exciting in the division. So for me to go out there and do that would be perfect.”

Leon Edwards Ready to Take Advantage of Israel Adesanya’s Absence

Sean Strickland, the UFC’s reigning middleweight champion, is scheduled to defend his title for the first time at UFC 297, meeting No. 2 ranked contender Dricus Du Plessis.

With former two-time titleholder Israel Adesanya on an extended break from fighting, the 185-pound division is seemingly wide open. With many of its top stars, including Robert Whittaker, Marvin Vettori, and Jared Cannonier already receiving a title opportunity over the last few years, a champion vs. champion clash could be just what the division needs to add a little excitement to the picture.

Of course, none of that happens if Leon Edwards can’t fend off the smothering attack of Colby Covington.

Are you interested in seeing ‘Rocky’ challenge the winner of Strickland vs. Du Plessis, or should the reigning welterweight king stay in his lane and work through a list of 170-pound contenders?