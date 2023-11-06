Jorge Masvidal issues stark warning to colby covington: ‘I’m gonna knock the rest of his teeth out’

Jorge Masvidal doesn’t know where or when, but he believes he and Colby Covington will cross paths once again.

On Monday, Masvidal pled guilty to a misdemeanor battery charge as part of a plea deal stemming from an altercation with Covington outside of a Miami steakhouse in March 2022. ‘Gamebred’ was sentenced to time served and he’ll be responsible for paying court fees attached to the case. He will not serve any time behind bars.

The ruling brings an end to the drama that began at UFC 272 well over a year ago when Covington earned a unanimous decision victory over Masvidal in their main event grudge match. Weeks removed from the bout, Masvidal reportedly sneak-attacked Covington outside of a Miami restaurant, fracturing his tooth in the process.

Finally able to talk about the alleged incident, Jorge Masvidal shared his take on the situation during an interview with Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour mere hours removed from his court appearance.

“This little b*tch Colby was trying to hit me for three felonies and a misdemeanor after he had declared numerous times that if he had seen me in the street, he was literally gonna kill me,” Masvidal said. “He said the weirdest f*cking sh*t. I couldn’t talk about this before, but now I can. He also said that I had attacked him with four or five other individuals. Where the f*ck were all these co-defendants? They would have been on trial as well. You can’t just attack people with a mob of people. That would have been a hate crime on his flakey a**.

“So where the f*ck are the rest of the people? Again, he’s a f*cking liar. It was just me and him. I f*cking confronted him after he had just dropped that sh*t and what did he do? He hid and called the f*cking cops. Calling 911, ‘I’m in fear for my life. This guy’s trying to kick my a**.’ You f*cking p*ssy a** b*tch. Eight months I’ve been dealing with this sh*t. All types of money spent. All types of bullish*t.”

As for how he expects things to go should the two welterweights ever come across one another in the future, ‘Gamebred’ said:

“I don’t know when, but me and Colby are gonna see each other at some point, whether it’s in a f*cking cage or I don’t know where the f*ck it’s gonna be, but we’re gonna see each other,” Masvidal continued. “For him lying on my name, for him pressing charges… For everything he’s f*cking done, we are going to see each other and it’s gonna be fun, man. It’s gonna be interesting.



“I’m gonna knock the rest of his f*cking teeth out.”