Tony Ferguson Brings in David Goggins to help him prepare for clash with paddy pimblett at uFC 296

Determined to break out of his recent slump, Tony Ferguson has brought in retired U.S. Navy Seal and ultramarathon runner David Goggins.

El Cucuy’ returns to the Octagon on December 16 sitting on a six-fight losing streak that began with a brutally lopsided loss to Justin Gaethje in May 2020. Since then, Ferguson has lost to a who’s who of lightweight talent including Charles Oliveira, Beneil Dariush, Michael Chandler, Nate Diaz, and Bobby Green. He has been finished in his last three losses.

Many assumed his defeat at the hands of Bobby Green at UFC 291 would spell the end of Ferguson’s career, but the former interim titleholder is not ready to hang up the four-ounce gloves just yet. Earlier this year, UFC CEO Dana White revealed that Ferguson would once again look to end his losing skid at UFC 296 against U.K. fan favorite Paddy Pimblett.

‘The Baddy’ goes into the contest a winner in his last six, with four of those victories coming under the UFC banner.

In hopes of turning things around and making another run in the division, Tony Ferguson has brought in International Sports Hall of Famer David Goggins to help put him through hell in preparation for the Liverpudlian.

Warning: If you are sensitive to seeing people throw up, you may want to skip the following video.

Thank you Coach🫡Goggins 🤝 UFC🔥296 Fight Prep ✔️ Have A Great Week Crew🍃 & Remember To Break A Sweat MF’as- Champ 🦹‍♂️ -CSO- 🇺🇸🏆🇲🇽 # As Coach D.Goggins Says “Stay🤜🤛Hard” # PaddyCakesGoingDown pic.twitter.com/2trWdKyDUy — Tony Ferguson (@TonyFergusonXT) November 7, 2023

David Goggins Has Previously Worked with Jon Jones

Aside from his impressive career in the armed forces, David Goggins is a former Guinness world record holder for having done 4,030 push-ups over 17 hours. Goggins is also a motivational speaker and a New York Times best-seller for his book Can’t Hurt Me: Master Your Mind and Defy the Odds.

Earlier this year, Goggins worked with Jon Jones ahead of his return from a three-year-long layoff to claim the UFC heavyweight championship against Ciryl Gane in March.

UFC 296 emanates live from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on December 16. The event will air exclusively on ESPN+ pay-per-view in the United States and will close out the promotion’s year of premium events.

Recently, Dana White made three blockbuster announcements regarding what fans can expect for the first few pay-per-views of 2024. You can read all about that right here.