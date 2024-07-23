Belal Muhammad laughs off Leon Edwards’ cardio ‘It is hilarious’

Attempting to clinch the undisputed welterweight title this weekend in his second outing against current gold holder, Leon Edwards at UFC 304, surging challenger, Belal Muhammad has hit out at the gas tank of the Birmingham native – or apparent lack thereof.

Muhammad, who has enjoyed an impressive roughshod run through welterweight contenders to land the number two rank in the division, stretching his unbeaten run to 10 straight fights back in May of last year in a title-eliminator clash.

Mandatory Credit: Chris Unger – Zuffa LLC

Beating former title challenger, Gilbert Burns over the course of five rounds in a short-notice pairing, Muhammad earned himself a rematch championship fight with Edwards – whom he first fought back in 2020.

Headlining a UFC Apex facility card against the Team Renegade BJJ & MMA staple, Muhammad was left unable to continue midway through the second frame after Edwards landed an inadvertent eye poke, resulting in an official ‘No Contest’.

Belal Muhammad pokes fun at Leon Edwards ahead of UFC 304

And chomping at the bit to snatch the crown on enemy territory in Manchester this weekend at UFC 304, Muhammad has made a mockery of the incumbent’s ability to push the pace, labelling his cardio tank “hilarious”.

“Bro, he (Leon Edwards) literally threw 60 strikes against Colby (Covington) and gassed out in the fifth round.” Belal Muhammad told WEIGHING IN during as recent interview. “I’m looking at this guy, like bro, you’re a dominant striker, this guy disrespected your family, your father, and you still went out there and only threw 60 strikes against a guy with, you know, cardio kickboxing striking. It is hilarious that they call this guy the sniper, the killer, this and that. But when I look at his fights, when I look at his matches, I don’t really see nothing that I can’t walk through.”

“It’s still only one round. So people could say, make their excuses, but, there’s not even need for me to make excuses because it was only one round there’s still four more rounds to go.”

Who wins this weekend in Manchester: Leon Edwards or Belal Muhammad?