‘Unreal’ fans react to Paddy Pimblett’s dramatic body transformation ahead of UFC 304

Whilst the consensus underdog ahead of his main card return against King Green in a UFC 304 grudge fight this weekend, polarizing lightweight, Paddy Pimblett has at least amazed fans and pundits alike with another stark body transformation.

Pimblett, a former Cage Warriors featherweight champion, is set to return to the Octagon this weekend on the main card of UFC 304 at the Co-op Live arena, taking on veteran rival, Green as he vies to crack the lightweight top-15 for the first time since his promotional landing.

Sidelined since last December, Paddy Pimblett most recently improved to 5-0 in the organization with a dominant unanimous decision win over former interim lightweight gold holder, Tony Ferguson over the course of three rounds.

Himself turning in a hugely-impressive performance en route to his latest win at UFC 300 earlier this annum, San Bernardino stalwart, Green bested Jim Miller over the course of three rounds in a bloody showdown on the monumental card.

Paddy Pimblett shows off massive physique change ahead of UFC 304

And just days out from his return to the 155lbs limit at UFC 304, Liverpool native, Pimblett has shown off another massive transformation of his size and physique – earning praise from fans across his social media.

“Last session of camp,” Paul Reed posted on his Instagram, accompanied by a svelt student, Paddy Pimblett. “Some performance today.”

Hitting out at rival, Green ahead of their matchup at UFC 304 this weekend, Pimblett claimed that the former’s decision to legally change his first name to ‘King’ is a proven sign that he is suffering from chronic traumatic encephalopathy.

Closing as a betting underdog to beat Green in Manchester, Pimblett will be “hurt” badly by the lightweight striking star, according to former featherweight champion, Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 304 this weekend – in a rude awakening for the scouse contender.