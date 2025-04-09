Ex-Champion Leon Edwards claims he’s ‘Still him’ despite recent UFC London submission loss

Amid questions over both his ability and staying power after his UFC London loss at the end of last month, ex-champion, Leon Edwards has claimed he is “still him” as he finds himself in the midst of a two-fight losing run.

Edwards, who suffered a one-sided fourth round submission loss to the surging, Sean Brady at UFC London at the end of last month, was stopped with a nasty mounted guillotine.

And slipping to number three in the official welterweight pile, Edwards had previously headlined UFC 304 last summer, dropping his divisional strap in another comprehensive unanimous decision defeat to common-foe, Belal Muhammad in the pair’s main event rematch.

Leon Edwards looks to prove doubters wrong in return

But on social media this evening, the Birmingham native claimed he is “still him” off the back of his loss to Brady, in a bid to prove his recently vocal doubters wrong in his return later this annum.

Leon Edwards has broken his silence following his UFC London loss to Sean Brady last month.



"𝙎𝙏𝙄𝙇𝙇 𝙃𝙄𝙈 #𝙈𝙍𝙃𝙀𝘼𝘿𝙎𝙃𝙊𝙏 #𝙒𝙄𝙉𝙊𝙍𝙇𝙀𝘼𝙉"

And the biggest of these naysayers comes in the form of Octagon analyst, former lightweight contender, Din Thomas — who questioned when the going got tough, was Edwards a “real fighter”.

I don’t think Leon Edwards in his heart is a true fighter,” Din Thomas said on the On Paper podcast with UFC light heavyweight, Anthony Smith. “I still believe that skill for skill, like his body type and all that. He’s a great fighter. He’s still top-five material. But I just don’t think that Leon in his heart is a real true fighter.”

Offered a route to action already, however, Edwards has been identified as an ideal foe by arch-rival, Jorge Masvidal — who is once more targeting an eventual Octagon comeback fight later this year.