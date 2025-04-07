Incarceration Update: Cain Velasquez Settles in at Wasco State Prison as Parole Eligiblity Date Revealed

ByCraig Pekios
Incarceration Update: Cain Velasquez Settles in at Wasco State Prison as Parole Eligiblity Date Revealed

Cain Velasquez has been transferred to Wasco State Prison in Wasco, Calif., where he will be processed and evaluated before being moved to one of California’s primary prison facilities like San Quentin or Folsom State Prison.

According to a report from MMA Fighting, Velasquez will be eligible for parole in March 2026, though that date could be moved up with additional time being knocked off for good behavior or participation in certain prison programs.

220307 cain velasquez jm 1547 3d7b9f

That should come as something of a comfort to fans, fellow fighters, and the family and friends of Velasquez who saw the short-lived WWE Superstar sentenced to five years in prison last month.

READ MORE:  Figuring Out What Animal You Are Will Help You Become an MMA Champion Says Famed MMA Coach: 'Understand Nature'

Velasquez was arrested after he engaged in an 11-mile high-speed chase in February 2022 while going after a vehicle carrying Harry Goularte, the man accused of molesting Valesquez’s son at a daycare owned by his mother. Velasquez fired several rounds from a handgun at the car, hitting Goularte’s stepfather, Paul Bender, who was driving at the time. Bender was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

250325 Cain Velasquez ew 1053a f54232

Velasquez was arrested shortly after without incident and slapped with a slew of charges, the most serious being attempted murder, which can carry a sentence of 20 years to life. Velasquez remained behind bars for eight months before being granted bail.

In the time since, he has been under house arrest, but was permitted to travel for work.

READ MORE:  Watch: MMA Fighting Nerds Alum Earns a Stone Cold Knockout 'Right hand nuke to the jaw'

Cain Velasquez was given credit for time served

Velasquez was given credit for time served during his sentencing last month, leaving him with just two years left on his five-year sentence. Barring any unforeseen circumstances or poor decision-making while incarcerated, there’s a good chance the ex-MMA fighter could be a free man around this time next year.

cain velasquez may 6 court 2

He’ll be back in court on April 16 when he faces restitution for his crimes, which is where a judge issues a financial penalty due to the victims in the case. Restitution can include lost wages, medical costs, therapy and counseling, and insurance deductibles.

Goularte faces one felony count of lewd acts with a minor. In January, he was given a June 2 jury trial date by Judge Benjamin Williams.

READ MORE:  Filip Hrgovic lands decision win over veteran Joe Joyce in WBO title fight - Highlights
READ MORE:  'Rampage' Jackson and Rashad Evans Rematch Canceled Due to Unfulfilled ‘Contractual Obligations’

Craig Pekios is a freelance writer born and raised in Bettendorf, IA. Joining LowKick MMA in May 2022, Craig has more than 4,000 articles published that focus on the world of MMA and boxing, including news, event previews, results, analysis, and op-eds.

Latest Posts

Latest Posts