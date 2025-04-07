Incarceration Update: Cain Velasquez Settles in at Wasco State Prison as Parole Eligiblity Date Revealed

Cain Velasquez has been transferred to Wasco State Prison in Wasco, Calif., where he will be processed and evaluated before being moved to one of California’s primary prison facilities like San Quentin or Folsom State Prison.

According to a report from MMA Fighting, Velasquez will be eligible for parole in March 2026, though that date could be moved up with additional time being knocked off for good behavior or participation in certain prison programs.

That should come as something of a comfort to fans, fellow fighters, and the family and friends of Velasquez who saw the short-lived WWE Superstar sentenced to five years in prison last month.

Velasquez was arrested after he engaged in an 11-mile high-speed chase in February 2022 while going after a vehicle carrying Harry Goularte, the man accused of molesting Valesquez’s son at a daycare owned by his mother. Velasquez fired several rounds from a handgun at the car, hitting Goularte’s stepfather, Paul Bender, who was driving at the time. Bender was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Velasquez was arrested shortly after without incident and slapped with a slew of charges, the most serious being attempted murder, which can carry a sentence of 20 years to life. Velasquez remained behind bars for eight months before being granted bail.

In the time since, he has been under house arrest, but was permitted to travel for work.

Cain Velasquez was given credit for time served

Velasquez was given credit for time served during his sentencing last month, leaving him with just two years left on his five-year sentence. Barring any unforeseen circumstances or poor decision-making while incarcerated, there’s a good chance the ex-MMA fighter could be a free man around this time next year.

He’ll be back in court on April 16 when he faces restitution for his crimes, which is where a judge issues a financial penalty due to the victims in the case. Restitution can include lost wages, medical costs, therapy and counseling, and insurance deductibles.

Goularte faces one felony count of lewd acts with a minor. In January, he was given a June 2 jury trial date by Judge Benjamin Williams.