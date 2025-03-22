Boxing Legend George Foreman Dies at 76

‘Big’ George Foreman, one of boxing’s most influential and beloved heavyweights, died on Friday. He was 76.

“Our hearts are broken. With profound sorrow, we announce the passing of our beloved George Edward Foreman Sr. who peacefully departed on March 21, 2025, surrounded by loved ones,” Foreman’s family announced on Instagram. “A devout preacher, a devoted husband, a loving father, and a proud grand and great grandfather, he lived a life marked by unwavering faith, humility, and purpose.”

Capturing an Olympic gold medal in 1968, Foreman went on to become a two-time heavyweight boxing champion. He’s perhaps best remembered for his iconic Rumble in the Jungle clash against Muhammad Ali in 1974 in Zaire. To this day, it’s still considered by many to be the most iconic fight in history.

The fight was later detailed in the Oscar-winning documentary When We Were Kings.

George Foreman made one of the greatest comebacks in sports history

Foreman retired from the sport when he was 28, much to the surprise of boxing fans around the world, to begin a career as an ordained minister in his native Texas. However, he returned to the ring a decade later in what remains as one of the greatest comebacks in sports history.

After padding his record with a handful of easy fights, Foreman took heavyweight champion Evander Holyfield to the absolute limit in 1991. Sadly, Foreman came up short on the scorecards, seemingly ending his dreams of becoming a two-time heavyweight champion.

Then five fights later, after a loss to Tommy Morrison, Foreman did the unthinkable. Down on the scorecards against Michael Moorer, Foreman unleashed a two-punch combo in the 10th round that planted Moorer on the mat.

At 45 years and 299 days old, Foreman was once again a world champion.

Of course, many children of the 90s are probably more familiar with Foreman’s endeavors outside of the boxing ring. Specifically, his famous George Foreman grill which launched the same year he beat Moorer.

The popular cooking device sold an incredible 100 million units, allowing Foreman to sell the rights in 1999 for a whopping $138 million.

Following a loss against Shannon Briggs in November 1997, Foreman retired from the sport of boxing once again. He also spent 12 years as a ringside analyst for HBO.

“A humanitarian, an Olympian, and two-time heavyweight champion of the world, He was deeply respected — a force for good, a man of discipline, conviction, and a protector of his legacy, fighting tirelessly to preserve his good name — for his family.” His family continued … “We are grateful for the outpouring of love and prayers, and kindly ask for privacy as we honor the extraordinary life of a man we were blessed to call our own.”

Foreman was inducted into the World Boxing Hall of Fame and the International Boxing Hall of Fame. The Ring also named him one of the 25 greatest fighters of the past 80 years.