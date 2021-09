Vitor Belfort picked up a first-round stoppage win over Evander Holyfield at Triller Fight Legends 2.

‘The Phenom’ started tentatively in the opening frame before letting his punches fly.

‘The Real Deal’ tried to counter but fell out of the ring before being dropped by an uppercut.

Holyfield rose to his feet but was unable to stop the Belfort onslaught.

The referee jumped in and waved off the fight, Holyfield seemed to disagree with the stoppage.

Check out the highlights.

Vitor Belfort defeats Evander Holyfield via first round TKO 🥊pic.twitter.com/UzOXXsK4gG — Chamatkar Sandhu (@SandhuMMA) September 12, 2021