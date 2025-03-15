Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship Signs Kenzie Morrison, Son of Boxing Legend Tommy Morrison

Kenzie Morrison, the son of former heavyweight boxing champion Tommy ‘The Duke’ Morrison has signed a multi-fight deal with Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship.

The 34-year-old heavyweight will make his bare-knuckle debut after amassing a 22-1-2 record with 20 KOs and wins over Hasim Rahman Jr. and BKFC vet Sam Shewmaker.

“I’ve had great conversations with [BKFC president] David Feldman the last few months and am very excited to join BKFC,” Morrison said in a press release. “The athletes competing in their organization are some of the most talented in combat sports and I can’t wait to compete.”

Morrison’s father shot to stardom during the 90s and became one of boxing biggest names, fighting the likes of Ray Mercer, George Foreman, Donovan Ruddock, and Lennox Lewis. Fans may also remember Tommy Morrison as antagonist Tommy ‘The Machine’ Gunn in Rocky V opposite Sylvester Stallone.

Kenzie Morrison doing everything he can to honor his father’s legacy

Tommy Morrison went 48-3 in his career with 42 of his wins via knockout. Along the way, he captured the WBO heavyweight championship and the minor IBC heavyweight title.

Morrison retired from the sport in 1996 after being informed that he tested positive for HIV but was ultimately allowed to compete again in 2007 where he notched back-to-back TKOs against John Castle and Matt Weishaar.

Morrison briefly dabbled in mixed martial arts, earning a win over Wyoming state heavyweight champion Corey Williams under the Ultimate Explosion banner in 2009. It was the last fight ‘The Duke’ ever had in combat sports. He passed away in 2013 after suffering cardiac arrest.

“My dad left me a legacy and I’m proud of that legacy,” Kenzie Morrison said of his father. “I don’t try to use it as fuel or anything. I pride myself on being me and if I’m being honest, I’m never going to fill his shoes. I’ll never be as good of a fighter as him. He gave me the opportunity to make something of this, so I’m going to try my best,”

No official date has been announced regarding Morrison’s BKFC debut.