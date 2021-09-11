If you have ever been put in a BJJ crucifix position, then you know just how horrible it is. Having both your arms trapped and left helpless against your opponent and leaving them free to do whatever they want.

It’s a position that has many entries to it and even more attack options once you are there. Here is everything you need to know about the crucifix position in grappling/MMA.

We’ll detail how the crucifix works and give you various ways to enter the position along with attacks from there. Then list important tips for making your attacks from there even more effective.

Who created the BJJ crucifix position?

The crucifix position has been around as long as humans have been grappling. It’s basic knowledge that if you take your opponent’s hands away it leaves them open to be finished with various attacks.

Jiu Jitsu adopted the position from Judo where the position is referred to as “jigoku jime”(hell strangle. Although the position is also widely used in amateur wrestling as a method to pin an opponent in a match.

With numerous forms of martial arts utilizing the crucifix, this proves just how effective it is.

How does the BJJ crucifix work?

It is pretty self explanatory how the BJJ crucifix position works. By trapping your opponent’s arms with your legs and arm it leaves them completely open to numerous attacks.

Their necks are open for strangles or cranks and the arms are open for joint locks. Also if you are doing MMA, you can just simply pound your opponent out like we’ve seen various times.

It is also a position you can enter from various other positions. Either from side-control, back mount, the turtle position, or even off a sprawl.

Probably the most famous use of the crucifix was the UFC debut of Gary Goodridge. Sprawling to defend his opponent’s takedown before wrapping his opponent in a crucifix and then laying down vicious elbow strikes. One of the most brutal finishes in MMA history.

Crucifix setup from turtle

One of the basic entries into the crucifix comes from when your opponent is on their hands and knees turtling. Before you get into the setup, be sure to keep your chest on your opponent’s back dropping your weight down. Doing this will ensure that they stay in place.

You can either control your opponent using a seatbelt grip or far wrist control. Once you get here, bring your inside knee in between their knee and elbow.

Sometimes your opponent will defend this by bringing their elbow and knee together. If they do this, then bring your knee above these limbs and drive forward to put it in.

From there, you pull off your opponent’s hand and bring your outside foot in to connect it to your inside knee. If you can’t peel their hand out, then you can put your inside knee over their wrist instead.

Then to get the position, you just sit forward and roll right into the crucifix position.

Crucifix from top side control(MMA)

If you train MMA and love to ground and pound, you must know the BJJ crucifix from top side control.

Before we even go into the crucifix, remember that you need to be controlling your opponent with heavy pressure. Holding the position with control of their head and arm with your chest on their chest.

You’re also driving your shoulder into your opponent’s chin to keep them from turning into you. Once you’ve established ths control, you can go into the crucifix.

It starts by sliding your outside knee across your opponent’s arm. Up and over their arm to pin it to the mat with your shin on top of their arm.

Next windshield wiper your leg over your opponent’s arm and bring your inside leg under their arm. At the same time, you switch your base to more of a kesa gatame side control.

Then just cross your legs and you have a crucifix free to pound out your opponent.

Crucifix side control variation #1

When you’re holding side control, a common defense your opponent will do is turn away from you. If they do this it opens up an opportunity to go into the crucifix.

As they turn away, their elbow is on the mat with an open space to slide your leg through. You could also go in to take your opponent’s back if you wanted to.

But for the crucifix, slide your inside knee in and place it right against their arm. This prevents them from closing their elbow.

Next bring your outside foot over the opponent’s arm as you hook their over arm with yours and pull them back. Putting them right into a BJJ crucifix.

Kimura trap to crucifix

You can go right into a crucifix from a kimura trap that starts from top side control. Start the set up by grabbing your opponent’s far wrist and pinning it to the mat.

Now, you’re going to roll over your opponent towards the arm you’re attacking and lock on your kimura grip. Instinctively, your opponent will sit up once you roll over them.

As they sit up, you’re going to rotate your legs around their head. At the same time, you hold their arm to their hip preventing them from completely sitting up.

From here, you could go straight to the back, but you can also hook your opponent’s arm for a nice crucifix.

Back mount to BJJ crucifix

You can go to the crucifix from the back mount in two different scenarios. Either you set it up or you can get it off your opponent trying to escape the back mount.

Start from the back mount and bring your leg over their opponent’s arm to trap it. Then either your opponent will take your hook off to defend or you take it off to go to the BJJ crucifix.

Once your leg hook is off, slide it under your opponent’s back and hook their arm to complete the transition.

Double under pass to crucifix

Another entry to the BJJ crucifix you can do comes off a double under pass on your opponent. With your opponent on their back, shoot in and get double under hooks on your opponent’s legs.

You can either clasp your hands together or palm their far shoulder for control. Either way use one of these grips to stack your opponent and bring their knees to their head.

Traditionally from here, you’d pass their legs to the side and go to side-control. It’s good, but with your opponent’s arm free, they can start attempting to defend your guard pass or back roll.

If they try rolling, you’re going to trap their arm with your leg as you’re passing before they start their roll. With their arm isolated, you let them roll through and go right into a crucifix.

Hold their body with a seatbelt grip to keep them in place.

Short arm drag to crucifix

Here is an arm drag variation that comes from when you’re sitting and your opponent is attempting a pass. It starts from when your opponent grabs your legs and attempts to pull them to the side to pass.

When they do this, reach over their arm and cup their rotator cuff. Using this grip to push your opponent forward as your go off to the side.

Doing this puts you right on top with your opponent turtling on their knees and elbows. If you were lucky, you may be able to hook their arm as you come up going right into the BJJ crucifix.

But if not, you can go into your normal set up from on top in with your opponent in the turtle position.

Tips for doing the crucifix position

The crucifix can be your best position, but there’s little details you need to remember to make it perfect. Here are important tips to remember for holding the BJJ crucifix.

Get it from anywhere: Remember that you can go into the crucifix from nearly every position. You’re always a few steps away from optimal control over your opponent.

Remember that you can go into the crucifix from nearly every position. You’re always a few steps away from optimal control over your opponent. Stay Tight: Always keep tight on your opponent when holding this position. Holding his loose will give them a better chance at escape.

Always keep tight on your opponent when holding this position. Holding his loose will give them a better chance at escape. No Space: Any open space and your opponent can escape, so always remember to close off extra space.

Any open space and your opponent can escape, so always remember to close off extra space. 2 legs on 1 arm: When controlling your opponent’s arm, always go 2 legs on 1 arm. Your opponent might have a chance at escaping one leg, but they aren’t escaping two.

When controlling your opponent’s arm, always go 2 legs on 1 arm. Your opponent might have a chance at escaping one leg, but they aren’t escaping two. Cross your legs: Always cross your legs around your opponent’s arm, so they won’t be able to slip it out.