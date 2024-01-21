Khamzat Chimaev Reacts to Dricus Du Plessis’ Middleweight Title Win at UFC 297: ‘It’s My Time Now’

It didn’t take long for Khamzat Chimaev to chime in following the arrival of a new middleweight world champion.

On Saturday night, Dricus Du Plessis scored the biggest win of his mixed martial arts career, earning a split decision victory over Sean Strickland to claim the 185-pound title at UFC 297 in Toronto. As is the case every time we are presented with a new UFC champion, fight fans online immediately begin to ask the question — what’s next?

It’s a query entirely too early for anyone to answer, but if things go his way, Khamzat Chimaev will be the first man to challenge ‘Stillknocks’ for his shiny new chunk of gold. ‘Borz’ took to social media moments after Du Plessis’ hand was raised, suggesting that a fight between the two should go down at the promotion’s next landmark event on April 13.

See you soon biplisi ufc300 🫡 — Khamzat Chimaev (@KChimaev) January 21, 2024

Chimaev followed that up with a short video putting the new middleweight titleholder on notice.

Is Khamzat Chimaev Next in Line?

Khamzat Chimaev’s last appearance inside the Octagon came in October when the promotion returned to Abu Dhabi for UFC 294. Originally scheduled to face Paulo Costa, ‘Borz’ instead squared off with short-notice replacement opponent Kamaru Usman. Chimaev walked away with a majority decision victory against the former welterweight champ. That extended his undefeated record to 13-0 and had him once again calling for a title opportunity.

With UFC 300 less than three months away, it’s unlikely that the Dricus Du Plessis will be willing to make the quick turnaround for such a fight. Unless, of course, the UFC backs up a dump truck full of cash to his front door.

The likelier scenario is that ‘DDP’ will put his title on the line against Israel Adesanya when ‘The Last Stylebender’ makes his return to the Octagon, rumored to be sometime in the summer of 2024. But as we all already know, anything is possible in MMA.

Does Khamzat Chimaev deserve the first shot at Du Plessis’ middleweight title, or is ‘DDP’ vs. Adesanya the fight to make?