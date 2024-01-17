Israel Adesanya picks Dricus du Plessis to beat Sean Strickland at UFC 297: ‘Does it go the distance? No’

Former two-time undisputed middleweight champion, Israel Adesanya will surely have a keen eye on proceedings at UFC 297 this weekend, and has made a bold prediction that arch-rival, Dricus du Plessis will not just beat – but finish soon-to-be common-opponent, Sean Strickland in Canada.

Adesanya, a former two-time undisputed middleweight titleholder, has been sidelined since he headlined UFC 293 back in September in Australia, dropping his championship belt in a unanimous decision loss to Strickland – with the bout coming as one of the biggest upsets in recent Octagon memory.

As for South African challenger, du Plessis, the Pretoria native has been sidelined since he earned his championship tilt off the back of a stunning second round TKO win over former champion, Robert Whittaker at UFC 290 back in July during International Fight Week.

Israel Adesanya picks Dricus du Plessis to win title at UFC 297

And weighing up the option of fighting Adesanya in his immediate future ahead of UFC 297, promotional-perfect contender, du Plessis has been picked to emerge with the middleweight title in tow by Adesanya.

“I’m gonna go with Dricus [du Plessis] (to beat Sean Strickland at UFC 297), “Israel Adesanya said on his YouTube channel. “Does it go the distance? I’m gonna say no. Not that I don’t respect Sean (Strickland) or his skills, the guy beat me, so, of course I respect his skills.”

Himself sidelined through an undisclosed injury in the time since his championship fight loss to Strickland, Adesanya claimed he would not be able to return to training full time until potentially the end of February – amid continued links to a return to the Octagon at UFC 300 in April.

Do you agree with Israel Adesanya’s prediction for the UFC 297 main event?