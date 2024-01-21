Dricus Du Plessis Outworks Sean Strickland, Captures Middleweight Title via Split Decision – UFC 297 Highlights

The UFC has a new middleweight world champion and his name is Dricus Du Plessis.

After scoring six straight victories, ‘Stillknocks’ stepped into his first main event at UFC 297 on Saturday night against the promotion’s unlikely 185-pound king, Sean Strickland. As expected, Strickland put his jab on display early, lighting up Du Plessis in the opening round and causing some damage to the South African’s left eye. Strickland also did a fantastic job of checking the all-important leg kicks that ‘DDP’ often uses to set up his brutal body attacks.

Needing to make some adjustments in the second stanza, Du Plessis put his wrestling skills to use, dragging Strickland down to the canvas multiple times. Though ‘DDP’ was unable to keep Strickland on the canvas for long, it appeared to be sapping the champ’s energy as the fight moved into the later rounds.

Strickland turned up the heat in the fifth and final round, but not before giving up the third and fourth rounds to Du Plessis on two of the three judges’ scorecards. That ultimately made all the difference after the 25-minute affair was in the books.

Official Result: Dricus Du Plessis def. Sean Strickland via split decision (48-47, 47-48, 48-47) to win the UFC middleweight world championship.

#UFC297 Official Scorecard: Sean Strickland vs Dricus Du Plessis 👇



All Scorecards ➡️: https://t.co/Dgf6RIXYJN pic.twitter.com/RdzXOrtCV6 — UFC News (@UFCNews) January 21, 2024

Interestingly, fight fans on Verdict were not entirely in agreement with the judges, favoring Strickland by the narrowest of margins.

The Verdict Scorecard shows how close Sean Strickland vs. Dricus Du Plessis was.



Rounds 2 & 3 were almost dead even.



It was close, but Strickland had the higher final score.#UFC297 pic.twitter.com/ofrRhCgc2d — Verdict (@VerdictMMA) January 21, 2024

Check Out Highlights From Sean Strickland vs. Dricus Du Plessis at UFC 297:

Last 15 seconds between Sean Strickland and Dricus Du Plessis #UFC297 😳 pic.twitter.com/7RfJdkImOM — Bruno E. (@BrunoErtzz) January 21, 2024

AND NEW 🏆



Dricus du Plessis fights tooth and nail to become the first South African champion in UFC history 🇿🇦#UFC297pic.twitter.com/6oCYNsF6fn — Violent Money TV (@ViolentMoneyTV) January 21, 2024