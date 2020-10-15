Whilst many opponents have been floated as potential next opposition for streaking upstart, Khamzat ‘Borz’ Chimaev – we’re yet to see a staggering fifth Octagon walk before the end of this year materialise.

Following a remarkable run of dominant, one-sided finishes of John Phillips and Rhys McKee – both within the space of ten days – and a September stoppage of Gerald Meerschaert, Chimaev was expected to meet with former welterweight and middleweight title challenger, Demian Maia. UFC president, Dana White then hinted at the possible alteration of those plans – given Chimaev’s stunning seventeen-second knockout win over the aforenoted, Meerschaert.

With pairings opposite either two-time welterweight title challenger, Stephen ‘Wonderboy’ Thompson, or surging division mainstay, Neil Magny floated for a possible December date – middleweight contender, Darren Till has also offered his services as a potential opponent for Chimaev – claiming “rankings never mattered in the UFC“.

Returning to ‘Fight Island’ once again – Chimaev helped promotional debutante, Guram Kutateladze ahead of his outing opposite former two-weight KSW world champion, Mateusz Gamrot – and spoke with reporters at a media day – predicting a win over Liverpool favourite, Till to boot.

“No, why surprised?” Chimaev said when asked if he was taken aback at the recent callout from the former welterweight title challenger. “This guy is a nice guy, but not my level – I’m gonna take him down and smash him.“

Chimaev went on to reveal that he had exchanged direct messages with Till on Instagram a couple of days ago – even offering to meet him in Abu Dhabi over the course of this month.

“After that, when he said that – on Instagram, yesterday or two days before,” Chimaev said. “I talked to him on Instagram. He’s a nice guy, I said to him ‘come to Abu Dhabi I’m waiting for you’.“

While Chimaev seems to be in line for a return to the Octagon at the promotion’s final event of the year on December 19th. – Till already has a dance partner set before the end of the year.

Hoping to return to winning ways after an exciting back-and-forth defeat to former middleweight best, Robert Whittaker in July also on ‘Fight Island’ Till is slated to headline a UFC Vegas event on December 5th. opposite recent winner, Jack ‘The Joker’ Hermansson.