Middleweight contender Darren Till has offered to step up and face rising contender Khamzat Chimaev who is currently struggling to find an opponent for his maiden UFC main event later this year.

The undefeated Swedish standout has picked up three impressive wins since joining the UFC earlier this year. Chimaev was been awarded with a main event slot in Las Vegas but has not yet been able to find a suitable opponent to face him. Chimaev took to social media yesterday to call out Stephen ‘Wonderboy’ Thompson and Chris Weidman for refusing to fight him, he wrote.

“I just want to let my fans know and the people who support me the ufc offer me wonder boy and he turned it down at 170 and also chris Weidman at 185 who also turned it down. I’m coming for everyone.”

It seems like Chimaev may have finally found an answer to his problems, kind of. ‘The Gorilla’ has clearly noticed the young prospect struggling to find a match-up. Till took to social media to propose a fight between him and Chimaev after he gets by fellow middleweight contender Jack Hermansson who is already scheduled to face Till on December 5.

“Rankings have never mattered in the UFC @KChimaev after I destroy jack in December, if you are still struggling to get a match. I’ll give you a go at the big boys son!!!”

🦍 — D (@darrentill2) October 10, 2020

Till is coming off a very close, decision loss to former middleweight champion Robert Whittaker in the summer. He is looking to bounce back when he takes on Hermasson later this year after losing three of his last four fights.

Chimaev has beaten John Phillips, Rhys McKee and Gerald Meerschaert to establish himself as the hottest prospect in MMA. A win someone like Till who is well respected for his skills and loved for his social media game who take Chimaev to an entirely different level.

Do you want to see Darren Till vs. Khamzat Chimaev?