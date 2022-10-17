Khabib Nurmagomedov has jokingly told social media standout, Hasbualla Magomedov not to “judge” people in life, after the 20-year-old personality accused the former UFC lightweight champion of paying referees during a recent football match between the duo.

Khabib, a former undisputed UFC lightweight champion, called time on his professional mixed martial arts career back in October 2020 on ‘Fight Island’ – improving his undefeated professional record to 30-0 with a second round title unification submission win over interim titleholder, Justin Gaethje.

In the time since, Khabib has turned his hand to coaching alongside former head coach, Javier Mendez at American Kickboxing Academy in San Jose, California – and will coach Islam Makahchev ahead of his lightweight title quest against Charles Oliveira this weekend at UFC 280.

Hasbulla accuses Khabib Nurmagomedov of paying referees

Recently partaking in a football match with the aforenoted, Hasbulla, Khabib Nurmagomedov was accused of cheating by the 20-year-old, who asked if the latter had “paid the referees? How much you pay him?”

In a quick response to Hasbulla, who is expected to feature in some form in the corner of Makhachev this Saturday at UFC 280 in Abu Dhabi, UAE, Khabib replied, “Don’t judge people by yourself. If you walk in with Rolexes and buy people, we are not like that.” (Transcribed by Mirror)

Linked with his own continued return to the Octagon amid his official retirement from the sport last year, Khabib, who was inducted into the modern fight wing of the UFC Hall of Fame at this summer’s ceremony in Las Vegas, Nevada – has been linked with a potential retirement u-turn should former champion, Oliveira defeat his protégé, Makhachev in the Etihad Arena.

Successfully defending the lightweight title on three separate occasions, Nurmagomedov submitted Conor McGregor, Dustin Poirier, and the above-mentioned, Gaethje.