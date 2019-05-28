Watch: Khabib Grapples Against His ‘Greatest Challenge,’ His Father

Spread the word!













UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov is virtually unrivaled by anyone in the promotion in regards to grappling.

However, he recently faced his “greatest challenge” in his father, Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov. American Kickboxing Academy (AKA) head coach Javier Mendez posted the following video of the father and son grappling inside the weight room. Check it out here:

“Coach one more time and of course the results are the same when the 🦅 @khabib_nurmagomedovgrapples with the Greatest challenge His Father @abdulmanap.nurmagomedov 😎Father knows best”

Abdulmanap has certainly molded his son into a dominant force, as Khabib holds an unblemished record of 27-0 in mixed martial arts (MMA) competition. In his last outing, he successfully defended his 155-pound throne against Conor McGregor.

“The Eagle” submitted the Irishman in the fourth round with a neck crank after dominating “Mystic Mac” with his wrestling for the majority of the fight. After the bout, however, Khabib jumped the Octagon and attacked McGregor cornerman, Dillon Danis. The act sparked an all-out brawl between both teams, inside and outside the cage.

Months removed, fines and suspensions have been handed out to all involved. Now, Khabib is expected to unify his lightweight title with interim champ Dustin Poirier. While no fight announcement has been made official, it’s expected the pair will main event the UFC 242 pay-per-view (PPV) in Abu Dhabi this September.