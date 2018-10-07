Watch: Khabib Throws Flying Kick In Chaotic UFC 229 Brawl

UFC 229 was absolutely insane.

Not only did the entire pay-per-view (PPV) deliver a great night of fights, but the ending was nothing short of a spectacle. Khabib Nurmagomedov successfully defended his lightweight title against Conor McGregor. He submitted the Irishman in the fourth round via rear-naked choke.

After the fight was over, all hell broke loose. After all the verbal onslaught from McGregor in the lead-up to the fight, Khabib became unhinged. He yelled in a downed McGregor’s face before jumping the Octagon cage and leaping at McGregor’s team. One of McGregor’s teammates, Dillon Danis, was yelling at “The Eagle” from cageside.

Khabib leaped off the cage, and threw a flying kick in Danis’ direction before a huge brawl ensued. Check out the video of Khabib’s leaping kick here:

Outstanding performance from Khabib, you can’t take that away from him, just wish all of this wouldn’t of happened. I have a feeling there will be consequences! #ufc229 #KhabibNurmagomedov #ConorMcGregor pic.twitter.com/tPosITMGXK — Nocturnal (@Nocturnal941) October 7, 2018

After that, Khabib’s team stormed the cage and begun to attack McGregor. UFC’s security team was finally able to get things under control moments later. The legal and professional ramifications of the event remain to be seen.